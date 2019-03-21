Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
Home Somaliland Al-Jazeera Arabic retracts erroneous accusations against Dahabshiil Group
Somaliland

Al-Jazeera Arabic retracts erroneous accusations against Dahabshiil Group

written by MGoth March 21, 2019
Al-Jazeera Arabic retracts erroneous accusations against Dahabshiil Group

Al-Jazeera Arabic language channel has omitted false and discriminating clip from its documentary “War of Ports in the Horn of Africa” after Dahabshiil Group of Companies, launched a complaint against the international broadcaster.

Mr. Abdirashid Dualeh, the CEO of Dahabshiil group of companies in an interview with BBC Somali language said that he was dismayed to see a reputable international broadcaster such as Al Jazeera would air such an inaccurate and discriminating information without verify its sources.

He added, “Dahabshiil Group in the strong terms refutes the false allegations made against it by Al Jazeera Arabic television. The broadcast consisted of a number of false allegations, which have been comprehensively discredited, as well as other accusations of political involvement which appear to have been invented for geopolitical reason

The CEO of Dahabshiil group of companies further stated that at no time did the producers of the documentary contact him nor the company, “Dahabshiil was not given a right of reply before Al Jazeera’s report and a simple call to us would have enabled the numerous errors in the broadcast to have been avoided. We call on Al Jazeera to retract their baseless claims and remove this information from the public domain.

Al Jazeera has of today omitted the false and discriminating clips which was aired on March 17, 2019, in the program called “War of Ports in the Horn of Africa”.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related Articles

What South Sudan will gain from joining the...

March 5, 2016

Somaliland:Local Salt Harvesters Appeal to Government to Ban...

August 27, 2016

Why Elections in Somaliland are neither free nor...

February 1, 2016

Somalia:EUCAP Train Somali Police Force and AMISOM’s Marine...

May 14, 2017

If no help comes, drought will push Somalia/Somaliland...

February 24, 2016

Burao Hospital benefits from Dahabshiil philanthropy

August 19, 2016

Why Sub-sequence Droughts in Somaliland?

March 23, 2016

Somaliland:Counteracting Drought Re-occurrence

April 9, 2017

Mr. Abdirashid Dualeh,CEO of Dahabshiil Group calls on...

February 16, 2018

The Rebirth of Somaliland;The Formation of the SNM...

January 8, 2018

Leave a Comment

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Developed by Mansur Alam