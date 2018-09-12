AFRICAN LEADERS: WINNERS OF THE 2018 RESOLUTION SOCIAL VENTURE CHALLENGE ANNOUNCED

Fifteen teams of a total of 32 emerging African social entrepreneurs have been selected as winners of the 2018 Resolution Social Venture Challenge. A total of thirty teams of Mastercard Foundation Scholars gathered in Kigali, Rwanda to compete in the Resolution Social Venture Challenge, for a fellowship that includes seed funding, mentorship, and access to a network of young global changemakers to pursue impactful projects in their communities. A collaboration between the Mastercard Foundation and The Resolution Project, the Resolution Social Venture Challenge provides a pathway to action for socially responsible young leaders who want to create change that matters. “Africa’s young leaders are brimming with talent, ideas, energy, and a deep desire to have a positive impact on their communities. Yet few young people receive the support and tools they need to ensure a project or social venture they want to undertake is successful,” explains Ashley Collier, Manager of Youth Engagement and Networks at the Mastercard Foundation. “By winning the Social Venture Challenge, these young leaders have earned the resources, network, mentorship, and capital they need to implement their venture and to maximize their impact.” Winning projects address a wide range of challenges Scholars have observed first-hand in their communities, including digital literacy, a lack of mental health supports, access to sanitation, and climate-smart agriculture.

Here is what the winners of the 2018 Social Venture Challenge have to say:

“We envision a world in which no girl suffers the physical and mental trauma of female genital mutilation,” says Ubah Ali, on behalf of her team, including Claudette Igiraneza and Kawsar Muuse, Scholars at the American University of Beirut and founding members of Solace for Somaliland Girls Foundation. “The Social Venture Challenge is an incredible opportunity that will empower us with strong and lasting guidance to successfully implement our project and transform our communities.”

“The Social Venture Challenge has provided us with more than the financial means to execute our project,” says Nicholas Toronga, on behalf of his team, including Tinotenda Makuvire, Scholars at McGill University and founders of ZimDigester. “They welcomed us to a network of fellows and professionals who will mentor and support each other in solving challenging problems.”

“We are working for our community by keeping Uganda’s most vulnerable girls in school all month long, even during menstruation,” said Marion Apio, on behalf of her team, including Lokolimoe Susan Hilda and Mutoni Suzan, Scholars at Makerere University and founding members of Girls Alive Uganda. “This opportunity will enable us to collaborate with other young changemakers around the world. Together, we can impact the lives of Africa’s leaders of tomorrow and champion other young changemakers in our community.”

“We’re grateful for the depth of our partnership with the Mastercard Foundation because it has introduced us to so many immensely talented young leaders,” says George M. Tsiatis, CEO & Co-Founder of The Resolution Project. “We’re so thrilled to be able to work together to provide a robust system of support for dozens of inspirational Scholars and Fellows who are taking significant strides to improve the lives of people within their communities all across Africa.”

The 2018 cohort of Social Venture Challenge winners include projects based in Kenya, Gambia, Uganda, Somaliland, Ghana, Sudan, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, Malawi, Tanzania, and Lebanon. The full list of award-winning projects can be found here.