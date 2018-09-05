A PROCLAMATION OF THE CITY OF CLARKSTON RECOGNIZING SOMALILAND’S HUMAN RIGHT OF SELF DETERMINATION AND SOVEREIGN STATEHOOD” in Pictorials

The Somaliland Diaspora Agency under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation of the Republic of Somaliland is thankful to the esteemed Clarkston City in Atlanta Georgia, USA, for adopting the motion “A PROCLAMATION OF THE CITY OF CLARKSTON RECOGNIZING SOMALILAND’S HUMAN RIGHT OF SELF DETERMINATION AND SOVEREIGN STATEHOOD” in their Council Meeting of September 5, 2018.

This is the first American City Council passing this motion and truthfully despite the Council sagacious and perceptive consideration; the success and the achievement is the result of and fruits of the untiring and industriousness lobby of Somaliland Diaspora activists/lobbyists who have worked on the promotion and leading Sixty Days Campaign, and continuously volunteering for the interests of their country, and of the advocacy for Somaliland’s human right of self-determination and sovereign statehood.

Historic Moments