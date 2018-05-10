Home Somalia WOMAN ‘WITH 11 HUSBANDS’ BURIED ALIVE AND STONED TO DEATH BY ISLAMIC MILITANTS IN SOMALIA
SomaliaSomaliland

WOMAN ‘WITH 11 HUSBANDS’ BURIED ALIVE AND STONED TO DEATH BY ISLAMIC MILITANTS IN SOMALIA

written by MGoth May 10, 2018
WOMAN ‘WITH 11 HUSBANDS’ BURIED ALIVE AND STONED TO DEATH BY ISLAMIC MILITANTS IN SOMALIA

woman accused of having 11 husbands was stoned to death in Somalia by members of the Islamic militant group Al-Shabab.

The woman, Shukri Abdullahi Warsame, was buried up to her neck and pelted with stones until she died, according to reports. Local officials told reporters that the woman had been brought to court by a group of men who all claimed that she was his wife, but that she had not legally divorced anyone. The Islamic group in charge of the southern Somali town where she lived imposed the death penalty.

Al-Shabab means “the Youth” in Arabic, and the group actively promotes a Saudi-inspired Wahhabi version of Islam— one that stresses the purity of Islam’s first generation, as well as God’s absolute sovereignty—and practices a strict form of Sharia law. According to Islamic law, women are forbidden from having more than one husband while men can have up to four wives.

