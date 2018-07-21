What is going on in Somaliland these days?

Introduction:

Where is the government in this chaos?!

Nowadays Somaliland looks like ‘all-you-can-eat’ Buffet !’ Everybody of different kinds of insignia and stripes comes out and threatens Mother Somaliland all they can!

Internal enemy of Somaliland are working overtime. They are more active and aggressive during Musa’s tenure! They are more dangerous than the external enemy! Every frustrated person, men and women tends to threaten Somaliland!! ”Somaliland will not exist if this or that is not done for us, they bully”!

Predators and scavengers are all over the place smelling blood! Faisal and Galayd are now the apparent subvert-ours. Subversion, Sedition or treason or betrayal or whatever equivalency you may call it is what Faisal and Galyd did in Brussels. What does all this mean? Let us take subversion. Subversion is tending or intending to subvert or overthrow, destroy or undermine an established or existing system, especially a legally constituted government or a set of beliefs. That is what Ina Ali Waraabi and Galayd did to Somaliland in Brussels and they apparently colluded with Framago who is at war with Somaliland. The “deu” live in Somaliland and receive money from the country they brutally and shamelessly undermined. If we use our remarkable ability which we employ to loll and use “Guulwadayaal” and tribal sycophants while alienating our best and brightest, we would have reached our dreams long time ago. It was and is a horrible choice successive administration pursued. …

Ironically the two betrayers receive monetary benefits from the nation they betrayed. The whole world is watching! Where is president Musa of Somaliland in this treasonous act! It is apparent that there is no strict policy to fellow from the government side! It seems that they subcontracted the business of the government to So-called Sultans and others!

I understand that Mr. Musa has inherited a heavy burden from his predecessor. But he must have a vision and a national policy and he must cut when cut is necessary.

A great leader is the one who has a clear vision of where he is going thus face the glory and the danger in it and goes out to confront them. President Musa ought to own it and do the right thing to protect the Mother.

What should Musa do in this national subversion executed by “show-me-the money creep, Faisal? This brazen sycophant must be accountable to his heinous actions- which is subversion/ treason against the Motherland, Somaliland. He must be away from the half a million dollar house built from the public money as long as possible otherwise it will be free for all to do similar things or even worse. Subversion, Sedition or treason or betrayal or whatever equivalency you may call it is what Faisal and Galyd did in Brussels

Are the (trios) Somaliland leaders traitors or do they just suffer Self DDD!?

{ This portion is borrowed from article first published in Date: May 15-2015 by Ibrahim Mead}Are t(the trios) President, the Speaker of the House and the Chairman of the Guurti 1-a psychological case, suffering Self-DDD

2- Or are they those the prophet of Allah said, “It will come a time that some Rulers who come after me who do not abide by my guidance and Sunnah will have Satan’s heart in a human’s body.”?

3- Or are they one of those an Arabian proverb sorted them as “those who knows not and knows not they knows not” for those the proverb said, they are fools and they have to be shunted out?

4- Or are they out right traitors!?

5- Or are they all of the above or none of the above!?

Bewildered, Concerned, and frustrated citizens are asking these questions in relation to what is happening and what is not happening in Somaliland to day!

The author doesn’t believe that they are traitors per se; however their actions, inactions and even reactions seems to some people that they are practicing treasonous acts whether they are consciously doing that or not!? More likely they are not conscious that what they did or doing amounts to treasons act!

Now let us deal with the psychological aspect of the leaders mentioned above and see what is wrong with them. The question begs that whether this psychological case of Self-DDD is what our leaders are suffering? Self-DDD is the short Form of ‘self-deception, self-delusion and self-denial’

Stanley Cohen’s book highlights that “States of Denial are equally as evident with nations as with individuals. People, organizations; governments or whole societies are presented with information that is too disturbing, threatening or anomalous to be fully absorbed or openly acknowledged, the information is therefore somehow repressed, disavowed, pushed aside or reinterpreted its implications. Cognitive, emotional or moral are evaded, neutralized or rationalized away. (p. 1) some people develop the capacity to switch off, turn a blind eye or fool themselves to such an extent that it limits their well-being and further growth. The base of self-DDD is two contradictory representations or knowings. One is what we know to be true. The other is a misleading representation . At a higher, more complex level, we fool ourselves, temporarily, into thinking that ‘what we know to be true’ is not true and the misleading representation is true a double delusion.”

Our leaders either deceive the people or they deceive themselves. Deceiving our selves requires that we both know and not-know something! This apparent paradox is one of the keys to understanding how self-DDD functions. Therefore it seems that ‘self DDD’ is what our leaders (the trio) seem suffering.

Somaliland Watch Group is calling here and now and called this all along and it is calling it now that our leaders must own their responsibilities and execute it to the interest of the nation.

My Allah help our leaders to distinguish the right from the wrong and the people must support their government when they are right.

However peace and prayers

Ibrahim M Mead

Director

Somaliland Watch Group

Meadgd@gmail.com