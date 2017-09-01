We disagree but we respect decision — Uhuru Kenyatta

Share This





















President Kenyatta says he personally disagrees with the decision of the Supreme Court to nullify his re-election but accepts and respects it.

In his address to the nation on Friday, President Kenyatta said his win was as a result of “the will of the people”.

THE LAW

“We believe in the rule of law,” he said at State House Nairobi.

However, Mr Kenyatta hit out at the judges, saying “six people have decided they will go against the will of the people.”

He called on Kenyans to maintain peace and vowed to beat his arch-rival Raila Odinga and his Nasa brigade at the ballot in the repeat polls due in 60 days.

“Your neighbour will always remain your neighbour irregardless…” he said.

Accompanied by his deputy William Ruto, Mr Kenyatta said they were ready to face off with Mr Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka.

He called on the opposition leaders to go out and sell their policies to voters, exuding conference that Jubilee Party’s track record would see them win again.

FRESH POLL

Mr Kenyatta spoke hours after the Supreme Court quashed his re-election and ordered fresh polls.

A six-judge bench, by majority decision, on Friday indicted the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), saying it conducted the elections contrary to the dictates of the Constitution and poll laws.

Chief Justice David Maraga agreed together with Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Smokin Wanjala and Isaac Lenaola that the electoral body messed up transmission of poll results.

DISSENT

“A decision is hereby issued that the elections held on August 8, were not conducted in accordance with the Constitution and the applicable law. The results are therefore invalid, null and void,” Chief justice David Maraga said.

“Elections is not an event but an process. After considering the totality of the entire evidence, we are satisfied that the elections were not conducted in accordance to the dictates of the Constitution and the applicable principles.”

Judges Jackton Ojwang and Njoki Ndung’u dissented while judge Mohammed Ibrahim, who fell ill on the second day of the case hearing, did not take part in the decision because he is still in hospital.

Source: Daily Nation