We Can No longer Leave the Running of Our Sterling Country-Somaliland to Mediocre, Recycled and Lackluster Leaders

“Nothing can stop the man with the right mental attitude from achieving his goal; nothing on earth can help the man with the wrong mental attitude “Thomas Jefferson

“Honest and earnest criticism from those whose interests are most nearly touched,- criticism of writers by readers, of government by those governed, of leaders by those led, – this is the soul of democracy and the safeguard of modern society” W.E.B. Du Bois

Three main points to cover here

1. We could no longer leave some visionless leaders to lead our country

2. Taking drastic action against the self-styled, unelected charlatans pretending that they speak for Somaliland

3. Never trust Arab states, and you just need to closely look what they have done to each other, and their standing in this broken world

Introduction

I hereby urge the president Musa Bihi to fire the so-called foreign minister who is totally an unsuitable person for the job. In the recent crisis this gentle man was completely absent from the scene. Kudos to Mr. Faisal Ali Warabe who emerged as the unofficial foreign minister, and spokesman for the Republic of Somaliland. Faisal was in TV, Twitter, Face book, radio, and in every forum vigorously defending the Republic of Somaliland. We are a country with good, resilient, honest, and gregarious people, but most of the leaders we have in the recent past are not the right leaders who could take us to the mountain top. Somaliland needs visionary leaders who could be able to sell their good story to a broken world still led by declining powers, a toothless so-called United Nations which are corrupt failed leaders, and sometimes criminals and genocidal elements. The latter has failed to fulfill the tenants of its 1945 charter, which was to prevent wars and keep world peace.

Background Information

Today I would like to take the opportunity to talk about two world leaders who have led India to independence in 1947; they were Mahatma Gandhi, and Jawaharlal Nehru. Though both were Indians their background was as a little different, Gandhi obtained his law degree in Britain, and then as lawyer he left Britain to help the struggle of the colored people in apartheid South Africa, so he started his agitation for freedom and equal rights in South Africa. His noble work in South Africa has inspired multiple Indians including Jawaharlal Nehru in the Indian subcontinent. Following the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi by a Hindu fanatic; Jawaharlal Nehru became the first prime minister of India in 1947. Great India has been split into India and Pakistan, the later was led by another preeminent Indian Muslim leader called Mohamed Ali Jinnah. We would like to have in our country selfless leaders like the previous two who put so much stock on the common good for the country. Ghandi was totally against the splitting of Pakistan from India, but Mohamed Ali Jinnah another charismatic and shrewd politician insisted the need for a Muslim Homeland that became modern Pakistan.

1. We no longer afford to leave mediocre, lackluster, corrupt, and visionless leaders for the governance of our country. We need to come out of the woodwork, help them and support them when they are right and positively criticize them and tell them their mistakes when they are wrong. We need to be ready and give them educated advice when they need advice, and when they fell short of their official duties. The first thing I would like to do here is call for the immediate resignation of the foreign minister, and no personal offense, but this man has no clue as to what his responsibilities are. He is inarticulate, incompetent, and did not understand his responsibilities. In conclusion the gentleman is non-existent and missing in action when the country needs him. He is not assertive, knowledgeable, and aggressive enough to fulfill his duties as a foreign minister of a country that needs to sell its good story to the world.

2. The likes of Buur Madaw, and other self-styled unelected leaders should remain traditional leaders who have to stay clear of politics, secondly they should know the fact that no one elected them and they did not speak for anyone. You can go to any meeting you want, but can’t speak for Somaliland, you need to speak for yourself, you may talk about traditional and cultural issues, but you did not have the authority to speak for the Republic of Somaliland. Somaliland and its people have elected leaders who represent them. It is illegal, unethical and wrong to speak for the people of a country that did not elect you. You need to keep quiet and confine your energy to cultural, traditional and social matters, If you want to transition into a politician, go and try to seek an elected office, otherwise you are out of control and you should be in jail, because you have broken the laws of this country. We are a nation of laws. The government has the right to put this out of control loud mouth and his likes in jail. The people trying to defend this unpatriotic charlatan are wrong and need to be quiet.

3. Huge controversy has unleashed following the DP world agreement between the Republic of Somaliland, Ethiopia, and the UAE. That was a great and successful accomplishment for Somaliland, but listening to the contradictory, offensive and provocative statement from some of their leaders, the slogan “Never trust Arabs will come to be true for me.” Moreover, regarding the weak and on paper shadow government in Mogadishu, their level of incompetence, lies, empty slogans and their false claim on Somaliland is mindboggling. These are unelected selected leaders who represent no one. Note these selected leaders control one Mogadishu Street with the help of more 22,000 soldiers from Africa. They need to focus on their disintegrated country. Somaliland needs to look at this agreement, deliberate, and weigh if we are getting back rewards that commensurate with accepting to hire DP world to run our most vital port. I believe we have nothing to lose here, despite illegal sanctions against us by the broken world system we survived. With DP world or without DP world the Republic of Somaliland survived and will survive. The reaction from the non-existent and on paper government in Mogadishu is unbelievable. These people should mind their own business, and work hard to bring peace to their vanquished country.

Prof. Suleiman Egeh a freelance writer and a senior science instructor