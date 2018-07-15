by abdirasak Hassan ali

Water is one of the necessities for existence of mankind. It is also one of the most abundantly available resources. But in difference of mankind and its abuse of the plentiful resource made water scarcity a problem for many nations around the globe. Water contamination is one of the major problems that demands almost attention to deal with emerging water crisis. This paper is an attempt to describe the techniques of water harvesting in Somaliland , and the relationship between land cover and soil condition. And also techniques of harvesting in Somaliland

1.1 : Introduction

Somaliland lies the extreme north of horn africa , it covers an area about 176,120km2 and it is comparable like that area of Uruguay . climatically Somaliland accounts as a semi-arid , it is recognized into four seasons such as gu, hagaa dayr jiilal , two of these seasons are characterized by wet climate in which most of the rain falls as a heavy showers , most of the farmers in Somaliland make use the rainfall that precipitate at the months of march April and even may . it was stated in the years of 1992 and 1994 the variability of rain fall was much better than it is today towards quantity and rainfall effectiveness , however due to the expansion of development and the spread of communication especially in transportation that Somaliland has been stepped for the last two decade have bring to the destruction of nature and degradation of land such as soil erosion and increased the rate of evaporations of the lands surface .

Moreover , the excess destruction of lands cover aimed to turn as a charcoal which in turn used as a source of energy have been a complicate problem across a country , despite there have been mitigations to reduce the alarming rate of continuous destruction plants cover but it remains unsolved problem . amongst these problems that resulted from the excess destructions of plants cover include runn off increase which considered as a threat to the resources of water which is to be a reservoir available to the utilization but instead of this it went to its way on the sea with out utilizing it , water is said as scarce resource in Somaliland , it is also different to the distribution according to the regions . the brief periods that Somaliland receives rain is characterized by high intensity which causes severe soil erosion , despite this the heavy torrential rainfall that falls in the brief periods that Somaliland receives rain are contributed to the run off increase that may lack of beneficial effectiveness as the water runs across the surface without percolate into the ground to moisture the earth’s soil which may used as a cultivation purpose . the rain is extremely variable across the country and this have bring the water shortages that are currently held much of the country . Annual average rainfall ranges from 215 mm in the North-western regions to approximate 300 to 1000 mm in the eastern parts of Golis regions – (SWALIM, 2007). The water balance for the country depicts potential evapotranspiration greater than rainfall in the entire country. Thus this contributed to the crop failure , and loss of lives caused by thirsty due to the shortage of water as it happened in the years 2011 and 2017 to the much of the eastern parts In addition, other hydro-physical conditions that negatively impact on the availability of freshwater include land degradation and siltation of water bodies due to the highly intensified run off that loads large amount of soil and other poisoned material that may cause harm to the living organisms in the oceans and the seas’ .

1.2 : objective of the paper

the general objectives of the paper is

• to discover the different techniques of harvesting rainfall .

• to determine the relationship between rainfall, land cover and soil condition

• to elaborate the different techniques of water harvesting in Somaliland

• To recommend the mitigation measures of conserving in Somaliland

• To discus the the different methods of reducing runn of in Somaliland

• To add body knowledge to the existing knowledge

• To discuss the water born diseases that mat result from contaminated waters

1.3: relationship between rainfall , land cover and soil condition

The Three variables of rainfall land cover , and soil condition are highly interconnected ,however the lose of trees may bring harm to the soil as it get a nutrients from trees sucha as humus which is important factor that that encourages soil conditions in other word if trees get lost the rain may fail to come as it create from the moisture released by trees in hot sunny days despite these the relations hip between these three things rainfall , land cover , and soil condition can be seen in the following :

1.3.1: land cover and rainfall

The relationship between these land cover and rainfall is extremely important to the existence of the creations living in this universe as both of them are natural resources that is significance to continuity of the life in this universe for trees provides oxygen which is an essential element to the human being and also to the other animals in other hand rainfall is extremely important for obtaining water which is an essential compound that nearly all the living organisms are composed and it is very important to the physiological processes of every part of our cell despite these the relationship between these two variable can be summarized ;

Trees add moisture to the atmosphere : this is evident as trees evaporates the excess water to the atmosphere when it is hot , the evaporated water then condenses into droplets which then precipitates as rain. The falling rain runs off across the surface and then some of the water is going to add to the oceans , wells , and some of them percolate to the ground then it absorbed by the root and evaporates then the cycle continues back.

Water used as photosynthesis : as it mentioned before water is an essential compound for all the living creatures in the earths surface , in other hand water is an essential compound for trees as it used for making photosynthesis , during photosynthesis water is absorbed from the ground by the roots then it is carried to the leaves where photos synthesis takes place just then carbon dioxide is absorbed from atmosphere water is breaking down into hydrogen and oxygen then hydrogen combines to carbon dioxide and oxygen leaves out from pores of stomata , this is how water is useful to trees

Trees act as wind break : trees prevents excess winds to blown away soil particles these may help newly emerged seeds by preserving the moisture within its soil moreover, trees prevents separating apart of clouds that hold the rain before the onset of the falling and this is also an important relationship

1.3.2: the relationship between land cover and soil condition

Despite their significance to human being they have useful connection that holds together their existence , when it comes to human soil is used as cultivation purposes and when it comes to animals it is benefit to them as support , food and sometimes as source of nutrient here below are discussed some relationship between land cover and soil erosion;

Trees add humus nutrient to the soil : in rainy seasons some trees shed away their leaves that is a symbol indicating rainy seasons is coming , then falling leaves decays into ground and becomes humus or nutrient to the soil thus enhancing the compositions of soil

Trees provide anchorage : this is another factors indicating the relationship between land cover and soil condition , trees helps soil particles to be hold together and not being washed away by heavy floods ,in other hand it helps the running water to percolate into the ground and thus enhancing soil moisture

Trees stimulate rainfall: in hot days trees absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen to the atmosphere it also add moisture to the atmospheric water which precipitates as a rain and enhancing soil moisture . the falling rain contributes to the decay for the leaves fallen during dry seasons in the winter , this in turn increases soil nutrients. In above it seen that trees and soil conditions are highly dependent in each other , we have seen that the immense destructions that is going on every day in our country are among the factors promoted to the consequence of shortages water that currently held in our country .

1.4: relationship between progression of aridity and land cover

Trees is important to the existence of the life in the earths surface , in some extent it is used as shelter , food , and even medicinal purposes nearly the life in the earth is highly depend on trees however as the world population expand , they start to develop, invent newly things which were not known before among these were industrialization processes which caused the destruction of trees from immense of land and turn it to bared environment the relationship between aridity and land cover can be viewed in the following

Land degradations: when trees is removed from the land , soil particles loose then winds blows away top soil fertile , this in turn bring the soil to be compacted and then loses its nutrients trees prevent splash erosion : as there is enough land cover the erosions that results from the rain drops may become negligible because trees may lower the speed of rain drop . then it reaches the surface after it becomes in effectiveness towards a force .in other hand trees provide nutrients which may enhance the coherence capability of the soil , among these are humus nutrients and anchorage among the soil particles

1.5: techniques of reducing run off water

The excess run-off of moving water have been increasing at an alertly for the past decades as i It has been taken a heavy toll [number] on the acacia forests, as traders’ clear- cut entire swaths [broad strip of area] of forest for shipment for gulf states in Somaliland , the process of turning cut wood into charcoal is also rough, dirty process that pollutes the air , albeit in a very local fashion. While the impact on the global environment and global warming is negligible at best ramifications of charcoal trade and the livelihoods of Somaliland people are drastic however the following techniques may enhance the reduction of run off:

Af forestation campaigns : to redress the balance of nature and to reduce the run off of water afforestation campaigns should be launch, these may contribute to enhancement of the coherent capability of the soil and it is acts as a shelter for those peoples living in the bared environment especially in the far remote rural area s

Nationwide afforestations : this is important programs as it concerns the whole country , this may bring for the reduction of thousands of litters that is went to their way to the oceans Establishment of catchment sites: making a sites for reducing the highly moving speed of water or dam sites that acts as a storage may contribute to the reducing runn-off and may enhance percolation of water into the ground

1.6: different techniques of water harvesting in Somaliland

People in Somaliland uses different techniques for harvesting water among these include :

Roof harvesting : this type of harvesting is used in the rainy seasons where the torrential heavy rainfall precipitates , it is used for gutter to collect the rain drops falling from the atmosphere then the gutter is tied to storage tank fixed to the surface of the ground then whole water is poured to this storage for later use

Advantage :

 The instruments of implementations are Easily accessible

 Doesn’t need highly professional labour

Dis advantage :

 Vermin animals may obstacle the tube of gutter

 Poisonous water may collect lastly to the storage tank

Water pool( berkad ): this kind of harvesting is used for the rural areas where the accessibility of water is hardly rough . it is holds water for long period of time usually three months , then it is used for drinking purposes , watering of animals

Advantage:

 It is a permanent storage for water

 It is suitable for drier places

Dis advantages:

 Turbidity is high as water passed from the surface

 Algae plants Concentrates and thus oxygen is less

Shallow water wells : this kind of harvesting is widely used for gulley sites where the water accessibility highly available , people used to dug shallow wells then it is used to water the animal and also for the other activity

