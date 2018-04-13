Urcadde/ Cirro breakup would affect Wadani Party Survival

The General Secretary of the Political party Wadani in Somaliland, Mr Mohamed Uurcadde, has now been picked by members of his party, particularly the Party chairman Mr. Abdirahman Cirro, as the scapegoat for their party’s abysmal loss in the recent presidential elections contest. Furthermore, Mr Cirro and Mr Uurcadde’s varying opinions came to the surface when a prominent politician in the Wadani ranks openly criticised Mr Uurcadde’s open patriotic stance in support of Somaliland’s conclusion of an agreement between DP world and Somaliland on the lease of Berbera Port facilities. The said politician, One Mr Bubaa, is known for his unabashed support for the Somalia government and its purported federalist outlook. When Somalia came swinging to criticise the said agreement and declared through a parliamentary vote that the agreement is illegal, the Somaliland public responded in unison condemning such an intrusive and flagrant measure with no juridical basis. Mr Uurcadde criticised the Somalia politicians’ outcry as senseless and immature. The old Somalia protégé, Mr Bubaa came out of his den and called Mr Uurcadde’s expressed patriotic stance as being in contravention with the Party policy and outlook. It is no secret that Wadani’s loss is partly attributable to the accommodation rendered to Bubaa and cronies like him. Mr Bubaa called for punitive action against the General Secretary. Bubaa’s criticism is geared towards saving face with Somalia’s political authorities rather than seeking solutions or concern for untangling Somaliland’s political and economic isolation which individuals like him deliberately engineered in their association with the Somalia regime.

Cirro is said to have heeded the call and saw it as an opportune moment for him to divert attention from the growing criticism within the party to have him removed as the party’s next candidate in any future election. The varying opinions of Cirro and Uurcadde also appeared to the lime light when Cirro renewed old claims that the election was rigged in favour of Kulmiye party, after a short dubious visit to Jibouti. Uurcadde vehemently expressed his strong belief that it was contrary to party interests to continue with a plainly inaccurate and fallacious interpretation of facts. Uurcadde was in charge of party observers and has scrutinized polling station outcomes to find any discrepancies. Uurcadde emphasised that there were none found.

The age old principle that a party ought to level criticism countering whatever action the party in power takes has long been abandoned and most voters, particularly in Somaliland, value truthfulness and that which is in the interests of the people.

Making a political party exclusively on the basis of clan orientation is inevitably a failed policy. The essential differences between the two leaders, cirro and Uurcadde, is whether to allow the Wadani party assume a patriotic posture with varying and myriad clan participation or to let it slip into a conundrum of a clan dominated orientation whose policy and membership are dictated by clan whims in and outside the country. Mr Uurcadde who is striving to hold together the plural nature of Wadani party might eventually be swept away by mavericks whose interests lie elsewhere. This will only indicate that the patriotic framework for which Somaliland voters yearn, in their choice of future leaders, would be all the easier the next time around in favour of Kulmiye again.