UN lauds Somaliland elections, urges inclusive politics

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) on Wednesday congratulated Muse Bihi Abdi on his election as president of the breakaway republic of Somaliland after confirmation by Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The UN mission said in a statement issued in Mogadishu commended the political and traditional leaders in Somaliland for resolving the elections-related disputes that emerged.

“UNSOM urges the incoming administration to continue to advance inclusive politics and consolidate democracy, peace and stability among Somalilanders,” it said.

Abdi, from the ruling Kulmiye party, garnered 350,909 votes or 55.1 percent of the total votes cast.

Both international and domestic observers have indicated that the electoral process and the voting itself were conducted in a generally peaceful manner and yielded a credible outcome.

UNSOM said it looked forward to building on the existing relationship with Somaliland based on the agreed roadmap for United Nations support to Somaliland and Somaliland’s Development Plan II.

“UNSOM also stands ready to support the resumption of dialogue between Somalia and Somaliland,” it said.

Source: Xinhua