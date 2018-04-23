UAE can’t help if Somalia seeks to self-destruct

What the UAE has provided to Somalia over the decades and since a civil war and famine ravaged the latter has not been provided by any other state. The UAE’s decision to end its training operations in Somalia, where they have been helping the country raise an army since 2014 does not come as a surprise, especially after Somali security forces detained an Emirati airplane earlier this month and seized money that was allocated for supporting the Somali army and for paying Somali trainees.
UAE’s steadfast support
The UAE went to help Somalia and its brotherly people. However, when chaos spreads the UAE cannot continue to remain in a land of anarchy, exploitation and dirty money. It cannot stay with those who trade with the lives of innocent people.
Mohammed Al-Hammadi