UAE Accepts Somaliland Passport

By Goth Mohamed Goth

The United Arab Emirates have accepted citizens traveling with Somaliland passport can enter into her country and further allowed that the UAE can issue visas with Somaliland travel documents.

The United Arab Emirates, which is an international trade hub and a trade center that connects the world, recognizes the country’s entry into the Three-Year Document of the Somaliland Passport, which is the civilian, diplomatic and government workers.

The Justice and Welfare party’s chairman, “UCID” Eng. Faisal Ali Waraabe said that this is the beginning of Somaliland recognition from the rest of the world.

“I congratulate the leaders of the United Arab Emirates, first of all, Sheikh Khalifa, the courageous step, the right to take, and the history of gold.

The United Arab Emirates, which is an international trade hub and a trade center that connects the world, recognizes the country’s entry into the Three-Year Document of the Somaliland Passport, which is the civilian, diplomatic and government workers.

First, people who will be allowed to travel to the UAE are those holding Somaliland diplomatic passport in the first place. Second, business people are permitted to go the UAE with Somaliland passport. Third, anyone holding with Somaliland passport can travel to the UAE.

.

Citizens with Somaliland travel document can go to the following countries:-

1- South Africa

2- Ethiopia

3- Djibouti

4- Belgium

5- United Kingdom

6 – France

7- South Sudan

8- Kenya

Turkey, Ethiopia, Djibouti and Kenya have diplomatic office in Hargeisa.

Citizens with Somaliland travel document can go to the following countries:-

1- South Africa

2- Ethiopia

3- Djibouti

4- Belgium

5- United Kingdom

6 – France

7- South Sudan

8- Kenya

Turkey, Ethiopia, Djibouti and Kenya have diplomatic office in Hargeisa.