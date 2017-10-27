The voices of journalists killed, threatened, and imprisoned will never be silent again

Share This





















Tuesday, October 31 at 2:00pm at the Newseum in Washington, DC



A reception will follow the panel discussion



Reporters Without Borders and Freedom Voices Network invite you to the launch of Forbidden Stories:

The goal of Forbidden Stories is to secure and continue the work of journalists around the world by completing the projects they were unable to publish due to intimidation, arrest, or threats to their life. This will be achieved through a network of investigative professionals who can bring their stories to a broader public.



PROGRAM



2:00pm : Presentation of Forbidden Stories

By Christophe Deloire (Secretary General of Reporters Without Borders/RSF) and Laurent Richard (founder of Freedom Voices Network) 2:30pm : Panel discussion – How can collaborative journalism counter censorship?

Panelists will include:



Marina Walker, Deputy Director of the ICIJ

(International Consortium of Investigative Journalists)





Can Dundar, journalist and former Editor-in-Chief of the Turkish daily Cumhuriyet

Alex Raufoglu, journalist specialized in the Caucasus





Laurent Richard, investigative journalist and founder of Freedom Voices Network

Moderated by Dana Priest, reporter for the Washington Post



Location:

Newseum in Washington, DC —

Newseum in Washington, DC — 555 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001 Please enter through the C Street group entrance. Please RSVP before Monday, October 30 EOD:

By email: nghani@rsf.org About Reporters Without Borders (RSF)

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is a non-profit organization that defends and promotes freedom of information with consultative status at the United Nations, UNESCO, the Council of Europe and the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF). It is the largest press freedom organization in the the world, with more than 32 years of experience. RSF maintains its headquarters in Paris, and has a global network of over local correspondents investigating in 130 countries, as well as 12 national offices around the world, including in Brussels, Washington D.C., Berlin, Tunis, Rio, and Stockholm. RSF is a proud partner of Freedom Voices Network and the Forbidden Storiesproject.



About Freedom Voices Network

Freedom Voices Network is a nonprofit investigative platform led by Laurent Richard, that includes some of the greatest names in journalism such as Bastian Obermayer, who won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for the “Panama Papers,” as well as Edouard Perrin, who was awarded for his “luxleaks” investigations in 2012 and 2014. Laurent Richard is an investigative journalist at Premières Lignes Télévision, and a 2017 Knight-Wallace Fellow at the University of Michigan. Freedom Voices Network, which initiated the Forbidden Stories project, aims to continue to publish investigations that other journalists can no longer conduct.

Forbidden Stories is a project financed by Omidyar Network.



Omidyar Network is a philanthropic investment firm dedicated to harnessing the power of markets to create opportunity for people to improve their lives. Established in 2004 by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar and his wife Pam, the organization invests in and helps scale innovative organizations to catalyze economic and social change. Omidyar Network has committed more than $1 billion to for-profit companies and nonprofit organizations that foster economic advancement and encourage individual participation across multiple initiatives, including Education, Emerging Tech, Financial Inclusion, Governance & Citizen Engagement, and Property Rights.



To learn more, visit www.omidyar.com, and follow on Twitter @omidyarnetwork #PositiveReturns.