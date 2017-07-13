The star singing for Somaliland’s recognition

Story highlights Somaliland is a self-declared state in east Africa

(CNN) Musical icon Sahra Halgan was one of the many people who fled Somaliland after the brutal Siad Barre regime, which left the self-declared country in ruins.

The capital, Hargeisa, was turned to rubble, with many public services and utilities destroyed.

During the Somali conflict in the late 80s and early 90s, Halgan worked as a nurse, but was always passionate about music.

The Somali National Movement (SNM) fought with government forces in the northern territories, securing control of the region in 1991.

“We didn’t have medicine, painkillers or antibiotics. We had nothing. I would sing and my songs would be the painkiller,” she told CNN.

She would sing songs that embodied the spirit of the Somali National Movement (SNM), who sought to overthrow the Barre regime and became famous for her songs about Somaliland gaining recognition as an independent state.