The Rebirth of Somaliland;The Formation of the SNM and Liberation Struggle-Part 5

Somalia’s relationship with the Soviet Union ruptured abruptly and was brought to a sudden halt during the 1977/78 Somali-Ethiopian. From the champion of ‘Scientific Socialism’ and the arch-enemy of American ‘Imperialism’ in Africa, Barre turned to west especially the USA self-disguised as an actor acting as the prosecuted victim of “International Communism”. In reality it was only a political gimmick with a ceremonial dance. He was playing a game. The Somali forces were defeated in the war as the Soviets turned sides providing arsenal (more superior than the one he used to give to Somalia) together with alliance of armed forces from socialist satellite countries (Cuba, South Yemen, Libya etc.).

The defeat of the Somali armed forces was one of the chief catalytic factors that encouraged and speeded the rise of liberation struggles by organised dissident groups, firstly by the SSDF (Somali Salvation Democratic Front) and shortly afterwards by the SNM (Somali National Movement by the people of the North. At the end of the war, disappointments and differences cropped up with the Barre’s leadership and diplomatic blunders. The existing internal dissent before the war was rekindled and openly surfaced giving rise to the emergence of opposition groups.

The formation of the SNM

For more than three decades, the Somaliland-Somalia foundation of relationship in the union was shaky and going with less confidence. Northern people finally completely lost trust. The democratic compact got threatened. Meanwhile Barre leashed persistent campaigns of terror against Somaliland people in North ending with upsurge of dissent. Disaffection and disenchantment rose on a steeply rising gradient and took an extra dimension. The economic and development disparity between Mogadishu and regions of Somalia and Somaliland, the injustices and extreme discrimination increased and led to form breeding grounds for rise of armed dissidents resulting from build-up of tensions in the north.

As part of that repression and direct discriminations of the northerners, a wholesale sacking of 75 top civil servants in government top portfolios and offices (Osman Ahmed Hassan, Omer Meygag Samatar, Hassan Meygag Samatar, Hassan Aden wadadiid, Abdi Haybe, Said Abdillahi Hinig, Sheikh Yusuuf Sheikh Ali Sheikh Madar, Ismail Hurre (Buba) few among others) was made by Barre in a single day. That formed another main catalytic factor for dissidence formation. Licences and Letters of credit were withdrawn from the northern merchants such Mohamed Hassan Dalab (aka ina Hassan Dalab) as far as I remember. In sum, the end product was loss of loyalty for the government in the north which eventually escalated to an open dissent and preparations for the formation of a political movement.

Secret talks were organised between northerners in the military force (Mohamed Hashi Lixle was he coordinator) with top government members (dissented Somali Revolutionary Council (SRC) and politburo members and high ranking government officers of northern origin such as Ismail Ali Abokor, Omer Arteh Ghalib, Jama Mohamed Ghalib, Sueliman Mohamed Aden, Dahir Warsame, Osman Ali Jama (Osman Kalun), Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud Silanyo (president of Somaliland between 2010 to 2017), and intellectuals (Suleiman Nuh, Abdi Ismail Duse and others). Mohamed Kahin Ahmed, a military colonel, provided a detailed account of the dynamics of the preparation and internal movements for the formation of the Somali National Movement opposition (as reported elsewhere I a forthcoming book – The Rebirth of Somalilan