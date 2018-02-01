The Potential and Future of Wind Power in Somaliland

The Republic of Somaliland is a sovereign state in the Horn of Africa sharing its borders with Republic of Djibouti, Federal Republic of Ethiopia and Somalia to the east. The country is known of its mountain ranges rising up to seven thousand feet.

The country has one of the most thriving economies in Africa, agriculture being the back borne especially livestock, the production of cereals and horticulture. It also has a hugely diverse quantities of mineral deposits across the country.

Somaliland promote and coordinate the development of green energy, to provide affordable, sustainable, reliable, safe and adequate supply of energy for its people, to support enhanced social and economic development.

Through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID,) the United States government has joined the self-declared Somaliland Administration in presenting a wind energy facility project to power for Hargeisa Egal International Airport.

The Somaliland Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has been charged with the responsibility of controlling and overseeing the new wind energy facility project, which will also be managed by the government via a public-private partnership.

At over $1.25 per kilowatt, the cost of electricity in Somaliland is one of the highest rates in the world. The high energy rates in Somaliland are a result of a disorganized network of independent providers that use different grids and unreliable equipment.

Somaliland this beautiful country, has great potential to exploit both solar, and wind Energy in the future.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zgp7sa-hxwA