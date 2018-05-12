The Calendar of 18 May Events of Somaliland Diaspora Communities

Calendar of 18 May Events of Somaliland Diaspora Communities
|SN
|Country
|Planned Activity/Event and Place
(The type of activities i.e. reception meetings, demonstrations, other events ETC)
|Date and time
|NORTH AMERICA
|1
|USA
|Community Celebration Event , Washington DC
Address: 12025 Lee Jackson Memorial Hyw. Fairfax, VA. 22033
|Friday, May 11th, 2018
7:00 PM
|Community Celebration Event, Minneapolis, Minnesota,
Address: 1516 E. Lake ST. Minneapolis, MN
|Saturday, May 12th
7:00 PM
|Community Celebration Event, Columbiums, Ohio
|Monday, May 14th
Time: PM
|2
|CANADA
|Community Celebration Event, Edmonton City
|Saturday, May 7th
Time: PM
|Community Celebration Event, Toronto City,
|Friday, May 11th
Time: PM
|Demonstration/rally event, at Barbecue at the public park, Ottawa City,
|Saturday, May 5th
Time: AM
|Community Celebration Event, Ottawa City,
|Saturday, May 12th
Time: PM
|EUROPE
|3
|UK
| Community Celebration Event, London
Harrow, West London, for about 2500 participants
|Friday, May 11th
Time: PM
|International Conference by SL Mission to UK at Church House in Westminster, London
|Monday, May 14th
Time: PM
|Birmingham
|Wednesday, May 16th
Time: PM
|Sheffield
|Cardiff
|Bristol
|Manchester
|Liverpool
|SWEDEN
|Community Celebration Event , Stockholm
|Sunday, May 13th
Time: PM
|4
|Demonstration before the Parliament House,
Stockholm
|Monday, May 14th
Time: AM
|Reception Meeting with diplomats, politicians, and friends of Somaliland, at Stockholm
|Tuesday, May 15th
Time: PM
|Malmo
|Gothenburg
|Orebro
|Jonkoping
|5
|HOLLAND
|Community Celebration Event, Hoofddrop City
|Friday, May 11th
Time: 7:00 PM
|Community Celebration Event, Utrecht City
|Saturday, May 12th
Time: 7:00 PM – 1:00 AM
|6
|FINLAND
|Reception + Community Celebration Event, Helsinki City
Sokos Hotel Presidentti Etelainen Rautatiekatu 4m 00100
|Saturday, May 12th
Time: 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM
|7
|BELGIUM
|Community Celebration Event, Brussels
|Saturday, May 12th
time: 7:00 PM
|8
|GERMANY
|Community Celebration Event, Kassel City
|Saturday, May 12th
Time: 7:00 PM
|Community Celebration Event, Frankfurt City
|Saturday, May 12th
Time: 7:00 PM
|9
|NORWAY
|Community Celebration Event, Oslo City
|Monday, May 14th
Time: PM
|10
|DENMARK
|Community Celebration Event, Copenhagen City
|Saturday, May 12th
|11
|FRANCE
|Reception Meeting, Lyon City (By the Mission)
|June 7th
Time: PM
|12
|ITALY
|Community Celebration Event, Roma City
|Saturday, May 12th
Time: 10:00 PM (SL Time)
|13
|AUSTRIA
|?
|14
|SWITZERLAND
|Community Celebration Event, Zurich and Bern
|Monday, May 14th
Time: PM
|15
|IRELAND
|Community Celebration Event + Reception Meeting at Dublin City
|Saturday, May 12th
|16
|TURKEY
|Community Celebration Event, Istanbul City
|Tuesday, May 15th
Time: 4:00 PM
|Community Celebration Event, Konyo City
|Monday, May 14th
Time: PM
|AFRICA
|17
|ETHIOPIA
|Community Celebration Event, Addis Ababa City
|Tuesday, May 15th
Time: PM
|Reception (Conference with cordial dinner with diplomats, officials, politicians, and friends of Somaliland) at Sheraton Hotel, Addis Ababa City
|Friday, May 18th
Time: PM
|18
|DJIBOUTI
|Community Celebration Event, Djibouti City
|Saturday, May 18th
Time: PM
|19
|SUDAN
|Community Celebration Event, Khartoum City (By Students)
|Sunday, May 15th
Time: 7:00 PM
|20
|EGYPT
|Community Celebration Event, Cairo City
|June 24th (Days After Ed-AL-Fitri)
|21
|UGANDA
|Reception Meeting + Community Celebration Event, Kampala City
|Sunday, May 13th
Time: 7:00 PM
|22
|KENYA
|Community Celebration Event, Nairobi City
|Saturday, May 18th
Time: 6:00 PM
|23
|TANZANIA
|Community Celebration Event, Darussalam City
|Tuesday, May 15th
Time: 7:00 PM
|24
|SOUTH SUDAN
|25
|SOUTH AFRICA
|Community Celebration Event, night time, Johannesburg City
|Saturday, May 12th
Time: 7:00 PM
|26
|ZAMBIA
|Community Celebration Event, Lusaka City
|Tuesday, May 15th
Time: 7:00 PM
|27
|MOSAMBIQUE
|28
|ANGOLA
|29
|BOTSWANA
|30
|DRC CONGO
|31
|RWANDA
|32
|BURUNDI
|ASIA
|33
|UAE
|Community Celebration Event, Dubai City
|Tuesday, May 15th
|34
|S/ARABIA
|Community Celebration Event, Jeddah City
|Friday, May 18th
Time: 7:00 PM
|35
|KUWAIT
|36
|OMAN
|37
|QATAR
|38
|YEMEN
|39
|MALAYSIA
|Community Celebration Event, Kuala lumpur City
Kuala Lumpur International Hotel
|Saturday, May 11th
Time: 6:00 PM
|40
|CHINA
|Community Celebration Event + Reception Meeting with diplomats and prominent persons at Guangzhou Cit
|Tuesday, May 15th
Time: PM
|41
|INDIA
|42
|BANGLADESH
|Students/Community Celebration Event, Dhaka City
|Tuesday, May 15th
Time: PM
|43
|PHILIPPINES
|44
|PAKISTAN
|45
|GREECE
|46
|UKRAINE
|47
|JAPAN
|OCEANIA/AUSTRALIA
|?
|48
|AUSTRALIA
|Community Celebration Event, Melbourne
|Saturday, May 12th
Time: 7:00 PM to 2:30 AM
|50
|NEW ZEALAND
NOTES:
- If you know something wrong in the above dates, time, or places, please help us correcting by contacting info@sldiaspora.org or hassanafgaab@gmail.com or calling +252 63 4081527;
- If you know any other events of Somaliland communities abroad and who are missing in the above calendar, please help us add it by contacting us;
- Of your events, please capture video clips and write statements, at once, please submit us or submit to Somaliland News Agency solnanews@gmail.com, tv-yada-dalka@groups.live.com, wargeysyada@groups.live.com, saxaafada@groups.live.com in case there are now reporters from SLNTV or other Media Institutions operating in Somaliland;
- Publish your event coverage news to the host country media, at least one newspaper, radio, TV etc;
- Make sure to know and use the year theme “Unity and Cooperation is the key to our success” and that it matches your event programs;
- Make more media exposure of your events in the social media in general.
HAPPY 27th Anniversary, Republic of Somaliland
By Somaliland Diaspora Agency
Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation
Hargeisa , Republic of Somaliland
32 countries
41 magaalo