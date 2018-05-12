Home Somaliland The Calendar of 18 May Events of Somaliland Diaspora Communities
The Calendar of 18 May Events of Somaliland Diaspora Communities

written by MGoth May 12, 2018
(You can contribute to completing this calendar by contacting info@sldiaspora.org

SNCountry Planned Activity/Event and Place 

(The type of activities i.e. reception meetings, demonstrations, other events ETC)

Date and time   
 NORTH AMERICA 
1USA

 

Community Celebration Event , Washington DC

Address: 12025 Lee Jackson Memorial Hyw. Fairfax, VA. 22033

Friday, May 11th, 2018

7:00 PM

 
 Community Celebration Event, Minneapolis, Minnesota,

Address: 1516 E. Lake ST. Minneapolis, MN

Saturday, May 12th

7:00 PM

 
Community Celebration Event, Columbiums, OhioMonday, May 14th

Time: PM

 
2CANADA  

  

Community  Celebration Event, Edmonton CitySaturday, May 7th

Time: PM

 
  Community Celebration Event, Toronto City,Friday, May  11th

Time: PM

 
  Demonstration/rally event, at Barbecue at the public park, Ottawa City,Saturday, May 5th

Time: AM

 
 Community Celebration Event, Ottawa City,Saturday, May 12th

Time: PM

 
EUROPE 
3UK

 

 Community  Celebration Event, London

Harrow, West London, for about 2500 participants

Friday, May 11th

Time: PM

 
International Conference by SL Mission to UK at  Church House in Westminster, LondonMonday, May 14th

Time: PM

 
BirminghamWednesday, May 16th

Time: PM

 
Sheffield  
Cardiff  
Bristol  
Manchester  
Liverpool  
 SWEDEN

 

Community  Celebration Event , StockholmSunday, May 13th

Time: PM

 
4Demonstration before the Parliament House,

Stockholm

Monday, May 14th

Time: AM

 
 Reception Meeting  with diplomats, politicians, and friends of Somaliland, at StockholmTuesday, May 15th

Time: PM

 
Malmo  
Gothenburg  
Orebro  
Jonkoping  
5HOLLAND

  

Community Celebration Event, Hoofddrop CityFriday, May 11th

Time: 7:00 PM

 
Community Celebration Event, Utrecht  CitySaturday, May 12th

Time: 7:00 PM – 1:00 AM

 
6FINLAND Reception + Community Celebration Event, Helsinki City

Sokos Hotel Presidentti  Etelainen Rautatiekatu 4m 00100

Saturday, May 12th

Time: 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM

 
7BELGIUM Community Celebration Event, BrusselsSaturday, May 12th

time: 7:00 PM

 
8GERMANY

  

 Community Celebration Event,  Kassel  CitySaturday, May 12th

Time: 7:00 PM

 
Community Celebration Event, Frankfurt CitySaturday, May 12th

Time: 7:00 PM

 
9NORWAY Community Celebration Event, Oslo CityMonday, May 14th

Time: PM

 
10DENMARK Community Celebration Event, Copenhagen CitySaturday, May 12th

 

 
11FRANCE Reception Meeting, Lyon City (By the Mission)June 7th

Time: PM

 
12ITALY Community Celebration Event,  Roma CitySaturday, May 12th

Time: 10:00 PM (SL Time)

 
13AUSTRIA  ?  
14SWITZERLAND Community  Celebration Event, Zurich and BernMonday, May 14th

Time: PM

 
15IRELAND Community Celebration Event + Reception Meeting at Dublin CitySaturday, May 12th 
16TURKEY

 

Community Celebration Event, Istanbul CityTuesday, May 15th

Time: 4:00 PM

 
Community Celebration Event,  Konyo CityMonday, May 14th

Time: PM

 
AFRICA 
17ETHIOPIA Community Celebration Event, Addis Ababa CityTuesday, May 15th

Time: PM

 
Reception (Conference with cordial dinner with diplomats, officials, politicians, and friends of Somaliland) at Sheraton Hotel, Addis Ababa CityFriday, May 18th

Time: PM

 
18DJIBOUTI Community Celebration Event, Djibouti CitySaturday, May 18th

Time: PM

 
19SUDAN Community Celebration Event, Khartoum City (By Students)Sunday, May 15th

Time: 7:00 PM

 
20EGYPT Community Celebration Event, Cairo CityJune 24th (Days After Ed-AL-Fitri) 
21UGANDA Reception Meeting + Community Celebration Event, Kampala CitySunday, May 13th

Time:  7:00 PM

 
22KENYA Community Celebration Event, Nairobi CitySaturday, May 18th

Time: 6:00 PM

 
23TANZANIA Community Celebration Event, Darussalam CityTuesday, May 15th

Time: 7:00 PM

 
24SOUTH SUDAN    
25SOUTH AFRICA Community Celebration Event, night time, Johannesburg CitySaturday, May 12th

Time: 7:00 PM

 
26ZAMBIA Community Celebration Event, Lusaka City

 

Tuesday, May 15th

Time: 7:00 PM

 
27MOSAMBIQUE    
28ANGOLA    
29BOTSWANA    
30DRC CONGO    
31RWANDA    
32BURUNDI    
ASIA 
33UAE Community Celebration Event,  Dubai CityTuesday, May 15th 
34S/ARABIA Community Celebration Event, Jeddah CityFriday, May 18th

Time: 7:00 PM

 
35KUWAIT    
36OMAN    
37QATAR    
38YEMEN    
39MALAYSIA Community Celebration Event, Kuala lumpur City

Kuala Lumpur International Hotel

Saturday, May 11th

Time: 6:00 PM

 
40CHINA Community Celebration Event + Reception Meeting with diplomats and prominent persons at Guangzhou CitTuesday, May 15th

Time: PM

 
41INDIA    
42BANGLADESH Students/Community Celebration Event, Dhaka  CityTuesday, May 15th

Time: PM

 
43PHILIPPINES    
44PAKISTAN   
45GREECE   
46UKRAINE   
47JAPAN   
OCEANIA/AUSTRALIA  ?
48AUSTRALIA Community Celebration Event, MelbourneSaturday, May 12th

Time: 7:00 PM to 2:30 AM

 
 50NEW ZEALAND    

NOTES:

  • If you know something wrong in the above dates, time, or places, please help us correcting by contacting info@sldiaspora.org or hassanafgaab@gmail.com or calling +252 63 4081527;
  • If you know any other events of Somaliland communities abroad and who are missing in the above calendar, please help us add it by contacting us;
  • Of your events, please capture video clips and write statements, at once, please submit us or submit to Somaliland News Agency solnanews@gmail.com, tv-yada-dalka@groups.live.com, wargeysyada@groups.live.com, saxaafada@groups.live.com in case there are now reporters from SLNTV or other Media Institutions operating in Somaliland;
  • Publish your event coverage news to the host country media, at least one newspaper, radio, TV etc;
  • Make sure to know and use the year theme “Unity and Cooperation is the key to our success” and that it matches your event programs;
  • Make more media exposure of your events in the social media in general.

 

HAPPY 27th Anniversary, Republic of Somaliland 

 

By Somaliland Diaspora Agency

Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation

Hargeisa , Republic of Somaliland

 

32 countries

41 magaalo

 

