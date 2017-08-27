TEDGlobal 2017 Conference Opens in Tanzania

|
|
Ten years on, TEDGlobal returns to Africa with live event featuring 45+ talks, interviews and performances
ARUSHA, Tanzania, Aug. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/Asianet-Pakistan — TED, the nonprofit devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, opens its TEDGlobal 2017 Conference today in Arusha, Tanzania. Themed “Builders. Truth-tellers. Catalysts.” the event will host 700 attendees at the Ngurdoto Mountain Lodge for a program of 45+ speakers and performers sharing ideas in TED’s signature format of short, powerful talks – no longer than 18 minutes. The four-day event will also feature presentations and performances from 27 TED Fellows. It marks TED’s first return to Africa since the memorable TEDGlobal 2007 Conference held at the same location.
“Our event here a decade ago led to so many meaningful ideas, connections and collaborations,” said head of TED Chris Anderson. “Now, we have a chance to reignite those sparks. The ideas emerging from Africa have the potential to create transformative impact, not just here on the continent, but worldwide.”
“This gathering couldn’t come a moment too soon,” said TEDGlobal co-curator Emeka Okafor. “Africa has experienced spectacular economic, demographic and creative growth, but both opportunity and danger are rising at an exponential rate. Our conference will gather the idea catalysts, problem-solvers and change-makers already hard at work here charting Africa’s own path to modernity.”
The speakers and performers
selected for TEDGlobal 2017 offer fresh, unique perspectives and solutions on a global level. They include:
- OluTimehin Adegbeye, Writer and activist
- Oshiorenoya Agabi, Neurotechnology entrepreneur
- Nabila Alibhai, Place-maker
- Alsarah & the Nubatones, East African retro-popsters
- Bibi Bakare-Yusuf, Publisher
- Christian Benimana, Architect
- Niti Bhan, Founder and owner, Emerging Futures Lab
- Mahen Bonetti, Film curator
- Augustus Casely-Hayford, Cultural historian
- Natsai Audrey Chieza, Designer
- Llew Claasen, Strategist
- Tania Douglas, Biomedical engineering professor
- Touria El Glaoui, Art fair curator
- Chika Ezeanya-Esiobu, Indigenous knowledge expert
- Kamau Gachigi, Technologist
- Ameena Gurib-Fakim, President of Mauritius
- Leo Igwe, Human rights activist
- Amar Inamdar, Entrepreneurial business leader
- Joel Jackson, Transport entrepreneur
- Tunde Jegede, Composer, cellist, kora virtuoso
- Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda
- Zachariah Mampilly, Political scientist
- Vivek Maru, Legal empowerment advocate
- Kola Masha, Agricultural leader
- Clapperton Chakanetsa Mavhunga, MIT professor, grassroots thinker-doer, author
- Thandiswa Mazwai, Singer
- Yvonne Chioma Mbanefo, Language and culture advocate
- Sara Menker, Technology entrepreneur
- Sethembile Msezane, Artist
- Kisilu Musya, Farmer and filmmaker
- Robert Neuwirth, Author
- Kevin Njabo, Biodiversity scientist
- Ndidi Nwuneli, Social innovation expert
- Dayo Ogunyemi, Cultural media builder
- Nnedi Okorafor, Science fiction writer
- Fredros Okumu, Mosquito scientist
- Qudus Onikeku, Dancer, Choreographer
- DK Osseo-Asare, Designer
- Keller Rinaudo, Robotics entrepreneur
- Chris Sheldrick, Co-founder and CEO, what3words
- Sauti Sol, Afro-pop band
- George Steinmetz, Aerial photographer
- Olúfẹ́mi Táíwò, Historian and philosopher
- Pierre Thaim, Chef
- Iké Udé, Artist
- Washington Wachira, Wildlife ecologist and nature photographer
- Magatte Wade, Brand creator
- Ghada Wali, Designer
A number of exciting brands and companies have partnered with TEDGlobal 2017 to help share ideas and foster an atmosphere of curiosity and discovery. Partners include: The Africa Center, Boston Consulting Group, Brightline Initiative, Gilead Sciences, Logitech, Omidyar Network, Sandstorm Kenya, Tommy Hilfiger, Westpac Banking Group and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.
About TED
TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, usually in the form of short, powerful talks delivered by today’s leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED’s annual gathering in Vancouver, Canada, its TEDWomen and TEDGlobal conferences, and at thousands of independently organized TEDx events around the world, then made available, free, on TED.com
and other channels. Today there are more than 2,500 TED Talks available for free on TED.com, which are viewed about a billion times a year.
TED’s open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com
, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; TEDx
, which provides licenses to thousands of individuals and groups who host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; the TED Fellows
program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities; the educational initiative TED-Ed
; and the annual million-dollar TED Prize
, which funds exceptional individuals with a “wish,” or idea, to create change in the world.