TEDGlobal 2017 Conference Opens in Tanzania

Ten years on, TEDGlobal returns to Africa with live event featuring 45+ talks, interviews and performances ARUSHA, Tanzania, Aug. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/Asianet-Pakistan — TED, the nonprofit devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, opens its TEDGlobal 2017 Conference today in Arusha, Tanzania. Themed “Builders. Truth-tellers. Catalysts.” the event will host 700 attendees at the Ngurdoto Mountain Lodge for a program of 45+ speakers and performers sharing ideas in TED’s signature format of short, powerful talks – no longer than 18 minutes. The four-day event will also feature presentations and performances from 27 TED Fellows. It marks TED’s first return to Africa since the memorable TEDGlobal 2007 Conference held at the same location. “Our event here a decade ago led to so many meaningful ideas, connections and collaborations,” said head of TED Chris Anderson. “Now, we have a chance to reignite those sparks. The ideas emerging from Africa have the potential to create transformative impact, not just here on the continent, but worldwide.” “This gathering couldn’t come a moment too soon,” said TEDGlobal co-curator Emeka Okafor. “Africa has experienced spectacular economic, demographic and creative growth, but both opportunity and danger are rising at an exponential rate. Our conference will gather the idea catalysts, problem-solvers and change-makers already hard at work here charting Africa’s own path to modernity.” The speakers and performers selected for TEDGlobal 2017 offer fresh, unique perspectives and solutions on a global level. They include: OluTimehin Adegbeye, Writer and activist

Oshiorenoya Agabi, Neurotechnology entrepreneur

Nabila Alibhai, Place-maker

Alsarah & the Nubatones, East African retro-popsters

Bibi Bakare-Yusuf, Publisher

Christian Benimana, Architect

Niti Bhan, Founder and owner, Emerging Futures Lab

Mahen Bonetti, Film curator

Augustus Casely-Hayford, Cultural historian

Natsai Audrey Chieza, Designer

Llew Claasen, Strategist

Tania Douglas, Biomedical engineering professor

Touria El Glaoui, Art fair curator

Chika Ezeanya-Esiobu, Indigenous knowledge expert

Kamau Gachigi, Technologist

Ameena Gurib-Fakim, President of Mauritius

Leo Igwe, Human rights activist

Amar Inamdar, Entrepreneurial business leader

Joel Jackson, Transport entrepreneur

Tunde Jegede, Composer, cellist, kora virtuoso

Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda

Zachariah Mampilly, Political scientist

Vivek Maru, Legal empowerment advocate

Kola Masha, Agricultural leader

Clapperton Chakanetsa Mavhunga, MIT professor, grassroots thinker-doer, author

Thandiswa Mazwai, Singer

Yvonne Chioma Mbanefo, Language and culture advocate

Sara Menker, Technology entrepreneur

Sethembile Msezane, Artist

Kisilu Musya, Farmer and filmmaker

Robert Neuwirth, Author

Kevin Njabo, Biodiversity scientist

Ndidi Nwuneli, Social innovation expert

Dayo Ogunyemi, Cultural media builder

Nnedi Okorafor, Science fiction writer

Fredros Okumu, Mosquito scientist

Qudus Onikeku, Dancer, Choreographer

DK Osseo-Asare, Designer

Keller Rinaudo, Robotics entrepreneur

Chris Sheldrick, Co-founder and CEO, what3words

Sauti Sol, Afro-pop band

George Steinmetz, Aerial photographer

Olúfẹ́mi Táíwò, Historian and philosopher

Pierre Thaim, Chef

Iké Udé, Artist

Washington Wachira, Wildlife ecologist and nature photographer

Magatte Wade, Brand creator

Ghada Wali, Designer A number of exciting brands and companies have partnered with TEDGlobal 2017 to help share ideas and foster an atmosphere of curiosity and discovery. Partners include: The Africa Center, Boston Consulting Group, Brightline Initiative, Gilead Sciences, Logitech, Omidyar Network, Sandstorm Kenya, Tommy Hilfiger, Westpac Banking Group and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. Follow TEDGlobal 2017 on the TED blog Facebook , Twitter ( @TEDTalks ), Instagram ( @TED ) and LinkedIn . The official hashtag of the event is #TEDGlobal.