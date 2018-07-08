Statement on the composition of the National Human Rights Commission-HRC

Human Rights Centre expresses concern over the selection process of the new members of the National Human Rights Commission.

On 3rd July 2018, the president of Somaliland Muse Behi Abdi has nominated seven new members for the National Human Rights Commission.

Human Rights Centre has closely observed the selection process to monitor that the composition of the institution is made in accordance with the National Human Rights Commission Act and Paris Principles.

The process was not transparent and was not carried out in accordance with the Act and Paris Principles.

We are disturbed by lack of transparency and disregard of the procedure and requirements laid down by the Act and Paris Principles.

Independent national human rights institutions play a significant role in the promotion and protection of human rights.

Recommendations

we call on the President of the Republic of Somaliland Muse Behi Abdi to reconsider his nominations and apply the National Human Rights Commission Act and Paris Principles in order to form an independent and impartial institution. The process has to be carried out according to the Act and in a transparent manner.

We call on the House of Representatives to apply the National Human Rights Act and Paris Principles.

Contact:

Guleid Ahmed Jama

Chairperson of Human Rights Centre

Email:hrcsomaliland@gmail.com

Twitter: @GuleidJ