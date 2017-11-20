Somaliland:We Shall not accept the Presidential election results-Waddani

By Goth Mohamed Goth

Hon Abdurrahman Abdullah Mohamed “Irro”, Presidential contestant and chairman of Waddani party speaking during the press conference on Monday evening announced that he will not allow the 13 of November Presidential election results.

“I will like to inform party supporters and the general public that we have previously filed a written letter with the Somaliland National Electoral Commission (NEC) regarding the 1200 irregularities during the voting day and also the vote counting process but electoral body has done nothing to address our grievances hence our resolve to declare the 13 of November Presidential election results as null and void”, Mr. Irro said.

He added, Dozens of Waddani members and supporterswere harassed and arrested during elections day few were released but dozen others still detained by the police, we demand their unconditional release.

Mr. Irro further stated, In Burao, security forces used live bullets to disperse protestor’s, two civilians died and several protesters were injured. In Hargiesa, female street vendor died after she was hit by a bullet and at least five people were injured.

Lastly, I would like to inform party supporters and the general public that we shall follow constitutional channels and through peaceful to voice our grievances.