Home Somaliland Somaliland:We cannot sell our people’s aspirations, says the President
Somaliland

Somaliland:We cannot sell our people’s aspirations, says the President

written by MGoth July 21, 2018
Somaliland:We cannot sell our people’s aspirations, says the President

Our decline of Brussels Somalia meeting underpins our defacto status, he asserts and adds that viewing Feysal besides Farmajo in Brussels was shocking

By M.A. Egge

The President H.E. Musa Bihi Abdi has clarified the fact that his administration had completely declined to attend the Brussels EU meeting for Somalia’s “special arrangements”.

He at the same time vehemently vowed that the people’s aspiration for independence could not be sold for pea nuts.

The facts were part of the President’s speech to the supreme court staff when he visited the premises yesterday.

He made it quite clear that the international community were privy to the fact that Somaliland could not attend the Brussels meeting since it lumped the former Somali Republic together, an entity which Somaliland is not part of.

Given that the country had re-ascertained its independence hence re-established the 26 June1960 un-chaining of the colonial yokes, Somaliland had gone a long way since its 199 severance of the un-fortunate union with the Mogadishu Italian Somali.

For quite a while now there was a two-track system where donors and international partners dealt separately with Somaliland and Somalia.

It is in this context that the government wants to uphold its status and shun the Brussels meeting which would have eroded the country’s aspiration and independence had SL joined and graced its round table.

The President sadly noted that he was shocking to see Feysal Ali Warabe who is UCID’s Chairman standing beside Somalia President Farmajo in a clip.

Saying that Feysal was not representing the country, the President made it clear that the UCID Chairman went without conferring with the Head of State hence he (the President) did not even know that the UCID politician had departed the country for the meeting.

“I did not know that Feysal went to Brussels” said the President.

“We never conferred on the matter and I was completely taken aback to see Feysal beside Farmajo”, he wondered.

The President noted out that the matter called for a serious prod meaning that Feysal has got some explanations to do upon coming back.

 

0 comment
1
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related Articles

Hall packed with crowd for Somaliland Independence Day

May 7, 2018

Somaliland:VP urges youth to be productive, shun tribalism

August 12, 2017

Somaliland:In response to President Hassan Sheikh’s Short-sighted Remarks...

September 23, 2016

Liverpool Council spend £100,000 sending staff to Afghanistan,...

June 27, 2018

What spurred six countries to join the AU’s...

February 1, 2018

Somaliland:Facing death from starvation

June 29, 2017

Between Statehood and Somalia: Reflections of Somaliland Statehood

November 20, 2017

Somaliland:Discover the album rescuing lost sounds from the...

August 2, 2017

Somaliland:Samsam Abdi Adan is benevolent Minister for People

November 29, 2016

Somaliland: UCID’s Remedy Is To Fire The Chairman

April 2, 2016

Leave a Comment

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Developed by Mansur Alam