Somaliland:VP urges youth to be productive, shun tribalism

By M.A. Egge

The Vice President H.E. Abdirahman Abdillahi Saili’i has urged the youth to shun tribalism.

The VP gave the sentiments as he addressed a gathering that observed the International Youth Day in Hargeisa yesterday at a function that is held annually on every 12th of August.

In reiterating the theme of this year, Youth Building Peace, the VP urged the younger members of the society to “maintain peace and stability at all times such that progress and development may be achieved for national prosperity”.

He noted that the youth were the backbone of “every society hence the movers of issues that matter”.

As such he appealed to them to continue with their education at every opportune time and try their best to make good use of their time.

He urged them to shun tribalism noting that it was quite retrogressive and tended to tear communities apart.

The VP likewise appealed to the Youth to not emigrate through human trafficking and end up as ne’er-do-wells in the back-streets and dark lanes of European towns.

“Instead of losing the 10 to 20 thousand dollars through emigration you should divest the resources to more productive sectors and put the funds into good and profitable use”, he advised.

He asked them to use their brains in being resourceful and productive and at the same time to discuss with their parents on the best causes and courses of charting their future.