Somaliland:VP urges potential voters to collect cards

Share This





















By M.A. Egge

The VP H.E. Abdirahman Abdillahi ismael Seyli’I toured polling stations whereby the ongoing voter card distribution officially started in Maroodijeh and Togdeer regions.

The VP urged the potential voters to be keen on the completion of the registration process by collecting their cards for voting readily.

“I urge the populace to be keen on the exercise hence collect their voter cards”, he said to the press while at the Civil Service Commission polling station.

The commissioners of the national Electoral Commission and senior political party officials were at hand to receive him while the polling clerks explained to him about the procedures of the process.

The VP then toured the other centres in the city where similar exercises were going on, monitoring them.