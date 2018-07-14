Somaliland:VP leads vast reconciliatory delegation to quell El-Afweyn skirmishes

M.A. Egge

The VP H.E. Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismael Seyli’i had a major meeting with a cross-section of diverse members of groups of delegates from all regions of the country who converged at El-afwein in Sanaag to help reconcile two warring communities in Sanaag.

The VP who left Hargeisa last week leading a delegation of 66 has been in El-Afwein since then to help gather large members of eminent Somalilanders from cream walks of lives in an effort of putting to a complete halt skirmishes between the two communities which has claimed many lives for the best part of over 18 months and stabilize the area peace.

The state has taken a strong initiative to address the issue quell the fracases in a broad manner.

Skirmishes between the two brotherly clans have reached a boiling point that threatens the security to spill over hence has got to be nipped in the bud.

The delegation of the VP comprised of the Interior Minister Hon. Mohammed Kahin Ahmed and Sports and Youth Minister Hon. Boss Mire. Also in the team is UCID chairman Feysal Ali Waraabe, eminent personalities from the intellectual and business fraternity, traditional leaders, members of the clergy, community elders and politicians.

The VP explained that his meeting with the delegates was focused on cobbling the strategies and plans of engaging the warring factions in the typical Somaliland homemade tradition and cultural fashion of reconciliatory processors.

A senior clergy Sh. Mohammed Omar Dirir who spoke on behalf of the delegates highlighted the fact that they were deep into the process which is quite promising hence they have engaged in many efforts to try to see to it that fruits are borne.

By the time we went to press more prominent chief traditional leaders from major communities had made their sojourne at El-Afweyn.