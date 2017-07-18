Somaliland:VP cuts ribbon to New ultra-modern premises of Dahabshiil International Bank and Damal Hotel in Berbera

Share This





















By Goth Mohamed Goth

Amid cheers and applause from the gathered officials and guest, Somaliland Vice President Abdillahi Abdirahman (Saylici) has on Tuesday officially cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of multimillion ultra-modern premises of Dahabshiil International Bank and Damal Hotel in the port city of Berbera.

The inaugural ceremony attracted many dignitaries including among them Messrs Mohamed Said Dualeh, the chairman of Dahabshiil Group of companies, cabinet ministers, representatives the national political Parties, parliamentarians, traditional leaders, religious scholars, and members of the public.

The Vice President Hon Abdillahi Abdirahman Ismail (Saylici) speaking during the occasion said, “I am very happy to attend the grand Damal Hotel, in Berbera. Secondly, I would like to thank Mr. Mohamed Said Duale and all Dahabshiil Group staff, of whom played an important role in the development and progress made in the country in the last twenty-five years, today the opening of the Ultra-modern hotel and Dahabshiil bank in Berbera hails a new era and I believe it contribute to the economic development of this nation, Somaliland needs investment to grow our economy and increase the business opportunities. I do hereby take this opportunity by inviting both local and foreign investors to come invest in the country,” he said.

Hon Mahmoud Abdi Hashi, Minister in charge of Presidential Affairs speaking during the event said, “I , would like to use this opportunity to laud Mr. Mohamed Said Dualeh and the Dahabshiil group of Companies for promoting investments in the country and across the world, the opening of the new ultra-modern hotel today in Berbera shows the development ushered in by the current government to develop Berbera port up to the world’s busiest port and become a platform for the Horn of Africa and that’s why Berbera must have the necessary facilities to accommodate potential investor and visitors alike.

The new Damal luxury hotel, offers warm and stylish accommodation to both the business and holiday traveller. Elegantly furnished with contemporary decor, rooms at Damal Hotel. Each modern Air- Conditioned room comes with a flat-screen TV, cable satellite, and a large en-suite bathroom. The suites include a seating area. Guests enjoy free wifi and 24-hour room service. This five-star property features a fitness gym and a traditional Somali restaurant and cafe that also specializes in intercontinental cuisines. Damal also comes equipped with several facilities for the business traveller – lounges that serve as flexible and functional open spaces to work or host meetings, hi-speed wireless internet.