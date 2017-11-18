Somaliland:Vote Tallying recommence as NEC and Waddani Agree

By Goth Mohamed Goth

Mr. Abdikadir Iman Warsame, the Chairman of Somaliland National Electoral Commission (NEC) on Saturday to reporters speaking at Electoral body headquarters briefed the general public on two days talks with Hon Abdirahman Abdillahi Mohamed “Irro” following the suspending of votes tallying at NEC HQ.

Mr. Abdikadir Iman Warsame said, “I am happy to announce that we (NEC) have had an understanding with Hon Abdirahman Abdillahi Mohamed “Irro”, chairman of Waddani regarding the reported irregularities on the voting day.

“On the matter regarding the NEC book in Sahil region, we and the chairman of Waddani discussed the matter and reached an understanding and we also agreed that the ongoing counting vote in Maroodi Jeh and Gabiley should go on,” Mr Abdikadir Iman Warsame.

Lastly, the Chairman of Somaliland National Electoral Commission (NEC) thanked the Presidential candidate for his patience.

Hon Abdirahman Abdillahi Mohamed “Irro”, Presidential contestant and chairman of Waddani party speaking during the joint press conference said, “I will like to inform party supporters and the general public that we have filed a written letter with the Somaliland National Electoral Commission (NEC) regarding the reported irregularities in Maroodi Jeh and Gabiley , we have agreed the vote counting process should go on.

“The National Electoral Commission (NEC) has also confirmed that the NEC book in Sahil region belonged to them and they agreed to address all our grievances regarding the voting process in Maroodi Jeh and Gabiley a,” Hon Abdirahman Abdillahi Mohamed “Irro” said.