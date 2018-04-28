Somaliland:Veteran Journalist Hussein Harbi is the New Face of Change

Somaliland’s upcoming parliamentary race is heating up, with a veteran journalist Hussein Abdi Muhumed Harbi, the first and foremost youthful aspirant throwing his hat into the ring.

Hussein Harbi is best known locally as the former deputy director of stated-controlled Dawan Newspaper and has held senior roles at various news organizations across Somaliland. Currently he is the chief editor of Maanta Somaliland News Website.

Surrounded by dozens of supporters, friends and journalists, veteran journalist Hussein Harbi kicked off his campaign to run for the Marodijeh region parliamentary seat in the upcoming general elections slated to be held in 2015.

The veteran journalist hopes to have a positive influence if he is elected where he says his media career has given him the experience and ability to initiate and deliver change.

Hussein Harbi , is the first among many to announce his candidacy for the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled in July 2019.