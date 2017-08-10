Somaliland:USA based SL Diaspora community and SLDA plans to establish a National hearing and visual disability school at the TVET centre in Hargeisa

Share This





















USA based Somaliland Diaspora community and SLDA plans to establish a National hearing and visual disability school at the TVET centre in Hargeisa

The purpose of the is to enhance the level of acquisition of education and visually impaired for the visually impaired in Somaliland through the provision of structured education and advocacy skills on rights for persons with visual and hearing impairment.

The project will benefit deaf and visually impaired students and indirectly of their dependents and family members. The proposed school equally aims for the promotion of an inclusive education.

A seven-man committee comprising of members of USA based Somaliland Diaspora and local politicians such as Feisal Ali Waraabe.

Mr. Jamal Yusuf Daroor , the chairman of Somaliland diaspora community in the USA will be the project focal point.

Knowing the situation and the national priorities of all the essential sectors in the country, the Somaliland Diaspora Agency (SLDA) is in consultation with respective public institutions and beneficiary communities and has in the past solicited funding from the various Somaliland diaspora communities based abroad. USA based Somaliland Diaspora has made strong commitment to sponsor and fund the proposed project.