Somaliland:Two days National Consultation forum on Private Sector Employees Law Held

written by MGoth August 4, 2018
By Goth Mohamed Goth

Somaliland Ministry of Employment , Social Affairs and Family hosted two days national consultation forum held on the 1st -2nd , August 2018 brought together cabinet ministers, international organizations, local NGOs non state actors, stakeholders from all regions of country to deliberate and consult on the main Law covering private sector employment is the recently amended Private Sector Employees’ Law which covers all non-public employees, other than casual “daily” workers.

The law titled, in Somali, Wax ka Bedelka iyo Kaabista Xeerka Shaqaalha Rayidka (Xeer Lam 31/2004 – Private Sector Employees Law – Law No. 31/2004 (As amended 2010).  This Law also includes the Presidential Decree No. 0431/032010 dated 02 March 2010 which brought the (amended) Law into force.

The Law was prepared and presented by Mr. Abdillahi Rabbi, director of personnel and training at the Ministry of Employment , Social Affairs and Family elaborated on the preparation and research undertaking while preparing the Private Sector Employees Law – Law No. 31/2004 (As amended 2010).

Mr. Abdiaziz Salah, the Chairman of Somaliland National Youth organization (SONYO) speaking at the venue said, “Praised the Ministry of Family, Social Affairs and Employment for its efforts in preparing the Private Sector Employees Law.

Ms. Nafisa , The chairperson of Nagaad spoke on the need to introduce new provisions, such as the positive quota for recruitment of employees from the excluded communities.

Mr. Mohamed Elmi Aden Ilka-Case , the director-general Ministry of Employment , Social Affairs and Family speaking during the forum said, “The Private Sector Employees Law – Law No. 31/2004 deals with the minimum rights of employees, recruitment, contracts of employment, health & safety at work, settlement of employment disputes, employment registration, trade unions, the rights and duties of employees and employers, the role of the Labour Office, Skills training and remuneration, work permits for foreign employees etc.

Among the dignitaries speaking at the forum were Dr. Edna Aden , Dr. Mohamed Abdi Hirgeye , the director-general in the ministry of Health development , Brig-Gen Osman Tayib Alin just to mention a few.

