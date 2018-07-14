Home Somaliland Somaliland:Tons of spoilt flour shipped back to Cairo
written by MGoth July 14, 2018
Somaliland:Tons of spoilt flour shipped back to Cairo

By M.A. Egge

Several tons of spoilt wheat flour destined for the country was shipped back to its port of origin in Cairo.

This was divulged by the standards quality control commission agency executive director Mr. Mohammed Geedi Ainanshe.

The standards boss told somalilandpress.com hat over 10,000 bags of wheat-flour that got wet in the lower decks of the ship’s hulk were NOT off-loaded but shipped back.

He added that bulk of biscuits that got destroyed in similar manner was also rejected.

He revealed that the petroleum laboratory in Berbera was now in the hands of his agency and that its technical staff were highly skilled. He spoke to us through the phone.

The owner of the flour was not mentioned.

