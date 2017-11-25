Somaliland:The President-elect pledges to strengthen historical SL-UK ties

By M.A. Egge

The President-elected H.E. Muse Bihi Abdi who is supposed to take over the reins of the country’s stewardship upon his inauguration by the 14th of December 2017 has affirmed his conviction of strengthening the ages-old Somaliland-UK bilateral ties.

H.E. Musa Bihi stated his pledge when he received the British ambassador to Somaliland and Somalia David Concar and his counterpart who is charged with Somaliland desk Mrs. Osie Tapper when they paid him a courtesy call at his office yesterday.

The new President was flanked by KULMIYE’s first and second deputy chairmen Messrs Mohammed Kahin and Ahmed Abdi Dhere.

Ambassador Concar who said he carried the UK government’s congratulatory message to the newly elected Head of State reiterated his nation’s support of the historical ties the two countries had for a long time.

The ambassador said that they hoped for closer working relations with the new president such that the long ties may be fortified.

He elaborated that the British government prioritized the stepping up of aid and grants to Somaliland in the sectors of development and also the cementing the bilateral relations between the peoples of both nations.

The diplomat also said that his country expected to see the SL-Somalia talks bear fruits hence hailed the Somaliland pacification efforts and hoped to see the country’s eastern region issues addressed to satisfaction.

On his part the newly elected Head of State thanked the British government for their message of congratulations and reiterated his personal pledge to step up the ties between the two nations while at the same time maintaining the long historical relations.