Somaliland:The ongoing political changes in Ethiopia wont affect our Good relations-Foreign Minister

By Goth Mohamed Goth

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Somaliland has once again reiterated the strong relationship between Somaliland and Ethiopia, the relations between Somaliland with the rest of the world and at the same announce plans to host an international conference soon.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Sa’ad Ali Shire, speaking during a press conference held at the ministry’s headquarters, said that the ongoing political transition in Ethiopia won’t affect the existing cordial relations.

Dr. Saad Ali Shire, refuted in the strongest terms reports carried by a section of the media which purported that Somaliland’s s mission in Addis Abba had unceremoniously closed its doors and that the Somaliland flag was lowered, he further added such reports lacked merit whatsoever.

“As for the ongoing political changes, I assure my fellow it won’t affect the good political relations between our brotherly countries, in fact, last week, I met with the Ethiopian foreign affairs minister and other top leaders,” he said.

Dr. Saad added, “During the meeting with my Ethiopian Counterpart Foreign Minister Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu we discussed ways to increase cooperation in the sphere of peace and security, development and education will be further enhanced.

The FM stated the reasons why Somaliland will not be taking part in the ongoing Somalia Conference in Brussels, Belgium.

He further added, “A country’s foreign policy consists of the self-interested strategies chosen by the state to protect its national interests, and the deployment of the various tools of diplomacy and statecraft in order to achieve these objectives within the international relations milieu.

The foreign affairs minister further elaborated on the workings of the ministry and the accomplishments on the past six months.

The FM was flanked by the various departmental heads at the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation.