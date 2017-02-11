Somaliland:The Joint Technical Committee on SL/Khatuumo Reconciliation Talks issue a Five Point Declaration

Share This





















By Goth Mohamed Goth

February 11,2017

In a statement released on Saturday by the joint technical committee on Somaliland /Khatuumo reconciliation talks has declared the recent meeting was fruitful.

The meeting between two sides which took in neighbouring Djibouti in the course of the week was a follow up of the first meeting which took place in Addis Abba, Ethiopia on the 21/12/2016.

During the meeting the two sides discussed wide ranging issues and after much deliberation the committee came up with the following.

1.The need to review the 11-points declaration issued during the previous meeting held in Addis Abba regarding achievements since then and what’s not.

The need for both sides to work together in the ongoing drought relief efforts. Call on international and local NGO’s to urgently begin assisting drought affected people and initiate development related projects in that areas. The next leg of Somaliland /Khatuumo reconciliation talks to be held in Djibouti in 20.03.2017. The two sides jointly condemned the recent interference and cowardly actions of forces loyal to the Semi automatous region of Puntland at the Buhodle airport on 05-02-2017 meant to undermine peace.

Signed by

Chairman of the joint technical committee on Somaliland /Khatuumo reconciliation talks

Mr Mohamed Haji Adan____________________________________

Mr Kayse Abdi Yusuf_______________________________________