Somaliland:The Joint Technical Committee on SL/Khatuumo Reconciliation Talks issue a Five Point Declaration
February 11,2017
In a statement released on Saturday by the joint technical committee on Somaliland /Khatuumo reconciliation talks has declared the recent meeting was fruitful.
The meeting between two sides which took in neighbouring Djibouti in the course of the week was a follow up of the first meeting which took place in Addis Abba, Ethiopia on the 21/12/2016.
During the meeting the two sides discussed wide ranging issues and after much deliberation the committee came up with the following.
1.The need to review the 11-points declaration issued during the previous meeting held in Addis Abba regarding achievements since then and what’s not.
- The need for both sides to work together in the ongoing drought relief efforts.
- Call on international and local NGO’s to urgently begin assisting drought affected people and initiate development related projects in that areas.
- The next leg of Somaliland /Khatuumo reconciliation talks to be held in Djibouti in 20.03.2017.
- The two sides jointly condemned the recent interference and cowardly actions of forces loyal to the Semi automatous region of Puntland at the Buhodle airport on 05-02-2017 meant to undermine peace.
Signed by
Chairman of the joint technical committee on Somaliland /Khatuumo reconciliation talks
Mr Mohamed Haji Adan____________________________________
Mr Kayse Abdi Yusuf_______________________________________