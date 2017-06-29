Somaliland:Acting President meets with visiting American Delegation

Share This























By Goth Mohamed Goth

The acting President and VP H.E Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismail Saylic toaday at the Presidential palace meet with a high level American delegation led by H.E Stephen M. Schwartz, US Ambassador to Somaliland and Somalia and Mr Alex Dickie, head of USAID.

During the meeting, acting President and VP H.E Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismail Saylic and the visiting American delegation held lengthy discussions in which they explored ways to enhance future bilateral relation between the Somaliland and the United States of America and issues pertaining to the upcoming elections and the ongoing drought situation which has affected the country of the past several years.

Dr. Saad Ali Shire, Minister of Foreign Affairs speaking to members of the media shortly after emerging from the closed-door meeting said, “The acting President and VP H.E Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismail Saylic today meet with the visiting American delegation led by H.E Stephen M. Schwartz, US Ambassador to Somaliland and Somalia and Mr Alex Dickie, head of USAID both of whom are based in Nairobi, Kenya. This being there first visit here to Somaliland to meet directly with the government and civil societies groups to discuss issues regarding the drought situation, elections and many issues.

H.E Stephen M. Schwartz, US Ambassador to Somaliland and Somalia speaking to reporters said, “ We just finished important and productive talks with the Vice President and the cabinet , talking about Somaliland great achievements over the last quarter century and the US relations with Somaliland and a lot of the work we are doing here , the drought situation , upcoming Presidential elections in November and we also talked about security which Somaliland has provided to this area and region, together with many areas we can continue to cooperate and grow these kind of relationship.

“This is my visit to Somaliland but it won’t be last since I hope to return before the upcoming elections but again after that because there is a lot of good work which needs to be done here in Somaliland,” the US Ambassador said.

