Somaliland:Statement by Spokesperson of flydubai regarding offloading of a Passenger

The safety of our passengers and‎ crew is our priority and we expect the crew and fellow passengers to be treated with respect

HARGEISA, Somaliland, August 25, 2017 – We are aware of the disruption onboard flydubai (flydubai.com) flight FZ 662 today, 25 August, from Hargeisa to Dubai.

The passenger did not accept the alternative seats offered by our trained cabin crew and subsequently did not continue her travel to Dubai.

We are currently investigating further with all parties involved

We apologise to all the passengers onboard today’s flight for the inconvenience caused by‎ the delay.

Background information:

Flight number FZ 662 from HGA to DXB

Total delay‎ 1 hr 39 minutes