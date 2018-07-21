Somaliland:State warns group without accreditation to conduct evaluations

By M.A. Egge

An unknown group purporting to be evaluators has been warned not to indulge in delving into governmental affairs given that they are not accredited in any notable institution nor affiliated anywhere in any sense of the word.

According to the caution carried through a press release from the Ministry of Information, Culture and National Guidance, the warning noted that the said group had no technical or intellectual know-how of what they purported to be and/ or do, or conduct.

The press circular noted that in the recent past weeks a group purporting to be evaluators advertised themselves claiming to make analyses of the persons (individuals) who are members of the cabinet.

“This caused shock within the government and the members of the public given that the so called evaluators where not known nor legally registered”, said the press warning.

It noted that the government administration itself did not know their intention nor were they made aware of in prior.

The state observed that research evaluations were made by professional institutions with qualified staff that are specialized in such fields hence have the authority, repute, acumen, ability, capabilities and skills that are recognized.

It is to those with such specialized skills and accredited institutions that the world gives such chores, said the statement, hence credible facts, statistics, observations etc are thus computed, collated or compiled.

It is in this context that this group which have so far not made any contact with the Ministries are cautioned to NOT indulge into the said grounds that they are not bound, said the statement.