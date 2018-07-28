Somaliland:State to implement National Development Plan (NDPII)

By Goth Mohamed Goth

Somaliland council of cabinet ministers in their weekly meeting held on Thursday (26/07/2018) and chaired by H.E President Muse Bihi Abdi overwhelmingly approved the National Development Plan II implementation.

This is going to be the foundation upon which the National Development Plan (NDPII) reflecting the priorities of my new Government will be based. Vision 2030 highlights the structural challenges we face and is based on five key pillars: Economic Development, Infrastructure Development, Governance and Rule of Law, Social Development, and Environmental Protection.

The priority areas in the sessional paper, which would specifically focus on:-

Easing poverty.

Creation of labour opportunities.

Promote trade and international investments.

Bolster national coffers such as Agriculture, fisheries, frankincense and modern animal husbandry.

Counter droughts and adapt to climate.

Bolster infrastructure and public amenities.

Step up accountability, good governance and human rights.

The Minister of Interior during the weekly meeting briefed the council of minister of the overall situation of the country and matters regarding national security.

On the other hand, the council of ministers agreed upon the need for the construction of water reservoirs in designated areas for sustainable water harvesting , in this case water that is often lost and water that can later be used during the dry spell. Work on the first of the proposed water reservoirs will start in August 2018 in Dad-madheedh, in Oodweine region and the south of Hargeisa, in Maroodi Jeh region; the construction of similar reservoirs will also follow in all regions of the country.

Lastly, the council of ministers discussed the proposed national job creation plan, which previously H.E President had appointed a committee to formulate and which have already completed the first phase and whose implantation stage will begin soon.