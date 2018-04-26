Somaliland:State to Act on Dirty Fuel Imports

The president of Somaliland H.E Musa Bihi Abdi has chaired the 10th Cabinet Meeting at the presidential mansion. The head of state was accompanied by the vice president H.E Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismael (Sayli’i).

According to Somaliland News Agency (SOLNA) which reported this information from the presidential mansion confirmed that many issues affecting the people were open-mindedly discussed and debated. The SOLNA report also revealed that the ministers present at the meeting exchanged ideas and solutions that were appropriate for the many challenges afflicting the population and identified news ones. They also talked about the best ways to chart new development routes.

After the discussions several deliberations were put forward to counter the dirty fuel that has been brought into the country by some unscrupulous business men. The contaminated petrol and diesel has rendered many vehicles useless. The cabinet thus decided the need to set up a new state of the art laboratory to check the quality of all products entering Somaliland. These are the points put forward…..

1. Action will be taken against the company that imported the dirty fuel into the country.

2. Somaliland Quality Control should take charge of the fuel lab at the Berbera Fuel Terminal

3. The government will equip a new laboratory to check the quality of fuel imported into the country and return the authority to manage the lab to Somaliland Quality Control parastatal.

4. The ministry of commerce industry and tourism to be the sole authority charged with fuel importation checking.

After the cabinet meeting the president thanked his ministers for the role they have played in expediting development project during the first 120 days of his administration.