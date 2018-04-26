Home Somaliland Somaliland:State to Act on Dirty Fuel Imports
Somaliland

Somaliland:State to Act on Dirty Fuel Imports

written by MGoth April 26, 2018
Somaliland:State to Act on Dirty Fuel Imports

The president of Somaliland H.E Musa Bihi Abdi has chaired the 10th Cabinet Meeting at the presidential mansion. The head of state was accompanied by the vice president H.E Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismael (Sayli’i).

According to Somaliland News Agency (SOLNA) which reported this information from the presidential mansion confirmed that many issues affecting the people were open-mindedly discussed and debated. The SOLNA report also revealed that the ministers present at the meeting exchanged ideas and solutions that were appropriate for the many challenges afflicting the population and identified news ones. They also talked about the best ways to chart new development routes.

After the discussions several deliberations were put forward to counter the dirty fuel that has been brought into the country by some unscrupulous business men. The contaminated petrol and diesel has rendered many vehicles useless. The cabinet thus decided the need to set up a new state of the art laboratory to check the quality of all products entering Somaliland. These are the points put forward…..

1. Action will be taken against the company that imported the dirty fuel into the country.

2. Somaliland Quality Control should take charge of the fuel lab at the Berbera Fuel Terminal

3. The government will equip a new laboratory to check the quality of fuel imported into the country and return the authority to manage the lab to Somaliland Quality Control parastatal.

4. The ministry of commerce industry and tourism to be the sole authority charged with fuel importation checking.

After the cabinet meeting the president thanked his ministers for the role they have played in expediting development project during the first 120 days of his administration.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related Articles

Africa House holds workshop Linking up Startups, SMEs...

January 24, 2017

Somaliland:Islamic Relief to step up Water Resource efforts...

December 17, 2016

Assessment and mapping of FGM and circumcisers in...

January 2, 2017

Somaliland:MP’s overwhelmingly vote against approving the National Tender...

May 7, 2016

Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh wins fourth term

April 9, 2016

How Uganda’s government steered another state-controlled election

February 23, 2016

Somaliland: National Sovereignty, Global Prosperity and Security

September 28, 2016

Somaliland:Africa’s economic pickup challenges

November 7, 2017

Somaliland:KIMSPLUZ Youth Enterprise Initiative winner’s event Held

February 5, 2016

Nomadic communities suffer most as drought stalks Somaliland

January 20, 2018

Leave a Comment

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Developed by Mansur Alam