Somaliland:State scoffs at Wadani notion on NEC legal status

By M.A. Egge

The state has wondered that a party which is a major stakeholder in the electioneering process should officially embraces the election results at one point, cry foul at the next and then at the same time recognize the elected president.

The observation was carried yesterday in a press release by the Minister of Information, Culture and National Guidance Hon. Abdirahman Abdillahi Farah also known as Guri-barwaaqo circulated by the Somaliland News Agency (SOLNA).

The state was giving a rebuttal to the notion held by the Wadani political party as concerns the legal status of the National Elections Commission (NEC), scoffing at it. .

At the same time the state said that the government which has guaranteed the safety of its citizens and foreigners alike warned that negative aspersions that reflect badly on the country’s image should be refrained from.

“The Republic of Somaliland is one that belongs to all the people of the nation hence its incumbent upon all of them to uphold the constitution of the land and in case of any belligerence the adherence of legal means should be sought” said the statement.

It continued, “For instance the NEC was constituted as per the regulations of the constitution that had its seven members appointed by the state, the parliament and the political parties (as stakeholders) and managed the 2017 presidential elections”.

The statement noted that the electioneering process entailed competition by soliciting for votes and that the results was ought to be accepted by those in the race as per constitution.

It further observed that the NEC organization had its mandate enshrined in a time frame before its commissions were either replaced (or re-appointed) as per the regulations.

It is therefore, said the statement, that arbitrary changes to short-circuit the procedures should never arise especially when based on avenging lose.

On the other hand the statement noted that when the international observer mission in Somaliland head Dr. Michael Walls revisited the country in late July he was threatened.

The statement told the citizenry and foreigners alike that it guaranteed their safety hence they may travel in or out of the country voluntarily without fear of being intimidated.

The statement wondered how the International Community would perceive SL, a country which seeks recognition if election results are at one pointed accepted, then rejected etcetera.

So, too, is it as far as intimidating foreigners are concerned.