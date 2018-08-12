Somaliland:State makes goodwill pacification monitoring tour in Sanaag to cement peaceful stability

By M.A. Egge

The state led by Interior Minister Hon. Mohamed Kahin Ahmed made a long pacification goodwill tour crisscrossing Sanaag region with emphasis on cementing lasting harmonious peaceful setting in the areas hit by clashes in spates of incidences between two area communities for quite a while following recent conciliatory treaty.

Flanked by Livestock and Fisheries Development Minister Hon. Hassan Mohammed Gafadi and Youth and Sports Minister Boos Mire Mohammed, traditional leaders, elders and several officials the delegates toured Siiga-deer, Sin-‘arro and Fadi-gab locations of El-Afwein district and have since arrived at Sanaag capital of Erigavo. Wherever they passed, toured or briefly stopped, the delegation addressed the local residents at the various centres.

Their universal message was that fostering and fortifying of peace and stability, brotherly co-existence, its need to impart development, nurture survival and earn Devine blessings.

They at the same time disseminated the perils of lack of stability and what it entails as concerns and appertains to all negative forms of societal decadence.

They reminded area residents that they were brethren who are all related by blood through births, marriages and akin family ties and kindred. With all of them armed with messages of peace they hoped that rivalry that has since been brought to a stop through a nationally mobilized reconciliatory process by eminent personalities from all over the country will be halted for good and a new page of unity and prosperity would thrive.

They were received at Erigavo by regional governor Mohammed Ahmed Aalin (Timbaro) and Town Mayor Cllr. Ismael Haji Nour both of whom reiterated the need for peace for better life and the nation’s resolve that stability has to be maintained at all costs and at all times.