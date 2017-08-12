Somaliland:Speakership Case ruled as Procedural, returned to Parliament

Share This





















By Goth Mohamed Goth

The judiciary has returned to the legislative house a parliamentary dispute to a case filed on the 8th of August 2017 by Hon Abdirahman Mohamed Talyanle MP regarding the election of the new speaker of Somaliland House of Representatives according to a statement released by the office of the Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Somaliland Prof. Aden Haji Ali Ahmed on his response.

The case filed by Hon Abdirahman Mohamed Talyanle MP regarding the election of new speaker of Somaliland House of Representatives which took place on the 6th of August 2017 in which he alleged that there was a swap of the results in which he got 39 votes while his challenger Hon Bashe Mohamed Farah MP got 38 votes.

The Constitutional court of Somaliland agreeing to handle the matter at hand has decided to:-

The case filed by Hon Abdirahman Mohamed Talyanle MP does not merit as to be heard by the constitutional court as in accordance with Article 98 (1)A,C of the constitution which stipulates that the Judiciary shall have the power to interpret, in accordance with the Constitution, the laws passed by the Constitutional bodies and adjudicate on all disputes which relate to compliance with the provisions of the Constitution. The constitutional court of Somaliland in a letter written in response to a case filed on the 8th of August 2017 by Hon Abdirahman Mohamed Talyanle MP informed him that the issue of contention can be only solved through the House of Representatives laws Article 37 and Article 42: Period of Office and Election Term. As in accordance with Article 37 and Article 42: and Article 98 (1)A,C of the constitution of the Republic of Somaliland.

The Constitutional court of the Republic of Somaliland refers the matter back the House of Representatives.

Signed by

Aden Haji Ali Ahmed – Chairman Mohamed Omer Geele-Member Abdirahman Jama Hayaan-Member Abdirahman Hassan Mataan- Clerk