Somaliland:SLDA urges SL citizens to support and vote for Zainab Ansell bid for African Travel 100 Women Awards

By Goth Mohamed Goth

SLDA recommends SL citizens to support and vote for Zainab Ansell bid for African Travel 100 Women Awards due to her relentless contributions in putting the Republic of Somaliland On the Global map as a leading tourist destination.

Atqnews.com has released the list of the African Travel 100 Women Awards as part of the Women in Tourism Program. Nominations for the award officially opened on the 12th of July for the world to nominate best female promoters of travel and tourism in Africa, the pioneers, the leaders and the stars.

The nominations ended on The 22nd of July. The women in tourism recognition will take place at the 13th AKWAABA African Travel Market at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos on the 11th of September 2017.