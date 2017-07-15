Somaliland:SLDA holds Consultative meeting with business community to promote services to the members of the Diaspora coming home

Share This





















The Somaliland Diaspora Agency (SLDA) has held a short meeting with different business firms and entrepreneurs at Imperial Hotel in Hargeisa and encouraged the Somaliland to help the Agency facilitate pleasing services to the many Somalilanders coming from abroad particularly who are more during summer seasons including youth and Diaspora-born children who are very in need of knowing about and exploring their country’s resources, culture, history, tourism etc.

The meeting was the beginning of a series of consultative meetings the Agency plans to conduct to establish working relations and collaboration in order to improve services to the Somaliland Diaspora at home and when abroad. Different various and the multi-sized business community groups who are investing in the tourism sector, construction, remittances, communication, industrial and other general trades mostly based in Hargeisa were invited to attend but only some of them attended whilst the aim is to start mutual collaboration towards better, more accommodating and more response services to the Somaliland Diaspora, and also cooperate and work together to jointly do other activities in relation to common interests of Somaliland

The Chairman of Somaliland Diaspora Agency, Mr. Abdi Abdullahi Hersi (Dayaxweerar), State Minister of the Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation, Prof. Mohamed Mihille Boqorre, representatives from different business companies as well as members from the Somaliland Diaspora spoke in the event.

The Chairman of Somaliland Diaspora Agency, Mr. Abdi Abdullahi Hersi (Dayaxweerar), thanking the participants emphasized the importance of providing r more accommodating, more responsive and useful services to the Somalilanders coming from abroad particularly the youth and the children for better engagement to strengthen and maintain their connections and linkages with their country of origin and that the role of the various stakeholders including the potential business groups is vital and necessary; and so encouraged to create close working relations and mutual collaboration with them.

The Somaliland Diaspora Agency In cooperation and collaboration with the different business community groups and the other stakeholders, aims to organize and implement different useful Diaspora summer programs at home, faciliate Diaspora tourism tours to other regions, historic places, and tourism sites, cultural and social events, youth integrating activities, etc .

In addition to the above, this joint initiative is also beneficial for the supporting business groups and cooperating partners including the Diaspora-invested businesses to promote their business profiles, market their business products and services etc. it has very visible business advantages, marketing benefits, and promotion for all those who may work with the Agency to undertake and implement these activities.

Representatives from the different business companies including Daryeel Construction Company, Star Group of Companies, Intellectual Rashid Sulub Alin and other distinguished guests also spoke in the event and supported the initiative to improve services to the Diaspora at home. Other participants included Sompower, Creams, Hana restaurant, Soorsan, International Hospital, Red Sea Petroleum, Takaful, Egal Hotel and Resort, East African Solutions, Consultancy Firms, Geel Project,