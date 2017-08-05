Somaliland:SLDA facilitates SL participation in the East African Association for Paleoanthropology and Paleontology (EAAPP) Sixth Biennial Conference in Addis Ababa

Share This





















SLDA facilitates SL participation in the East African Association for Paleoanthropology and Paleontology (EAAPP) Sixth Biennial Conference in Addis Ababa

By Goth Mohamed Goth

Somaliland was among the countries attending the recently concluded East African Association for Paleoanthropology and Paleontology (EAAPP) Sixth Biennial Conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from July 30th to August 2nd, 2017.

Mr. Abdiqani Ahmed Hassan Aka Goole, the director of political department at the Somaliand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Ms. Asma Osman Abdi of the Somaliland Diaspora Agency attended the conference held in Addis Abba, Ethiopia.

Mr. Abdiqani Ahmed Hassan, speaking during the conference said, “Somaliland is committed to being a member East African Association for Paleoanthropology and Paleontology (EAAPP) and shall enhance its participation in matters regarding training, research opportunities and other questions about their work.

The conference which was opened by H.E Dr. Hirut Weldemariam , the Ethiopian Minister of Culture and Tourism and organized in coordination with the Authority for Research and Conservation of Cultural Heritage (ARCCH) of the Ethiopian Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

World renowned Paleoanthropologist Mr. Zeresenay Alemseged ,the chairman of Authority for Research and Conservation of Cultural Heritage (ARCCH) of the Ethiopian Ministry of Culture and Tourism speaking during the opening thanked the participants for attending the meeting.

“The aim of this conference was to bring East African, other African, and international researchers, scientists, museum curators, and cultural resources managers together in a forum to present current research findings, exchange scientific information and discuss current research development, museum ethics, policy, and practice,” he said.