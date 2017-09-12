Somaliland:SLDA facilitates one day National Diaspora Policy Review Workshop

Share This





















Somaliland Diaspora Agency in cooperation with the UN Migration Agency IOM held a consultative Diaspora policy workshop on the Monday Sept 11 at Maansoor in Hargeisa. A group of Diaspora professionals and subject experts from different host countries attended to review first draft of the National Diaspora Policy. The other dignitaries included Ex-ministers, Ambassadors, Some of MOFA Departmental directors, Diaspora entrepreneurs, officials from different public bodies and other guests attended. At the opening officials who delivered the opening remarks included MOFA State Minister Prof. Mohamed Mihilke Boqorre, SLDA Chairman Mr. Abdi Abdi Abdillahi Hersi, Ex-minister Ahmed Nur Fahiye, Director General of the Anti Piracy Coordination Office Mr Mohamed Osman, IOm Representive Mr. Mohamed Edan, Chairperson of Djiboutians in Somaliland and other members.Also Somaliland Ambassador to Oman and Kuwait, Deputy Chairperson of the HIV/AIDS Commission and Manager of the National SARYAN Museum Mr Saeed Shukri who themselves are members from the Diaspora participated. All the the who spoke at the opening emphasized significance of the Somaliland Diaspora in the economic, social and political development of Somaliland and the need to come up with a comprehensive National Diaspora policy. Presentatoons and group work duscussions were facilitated and the participants provided useful inputs into the given topics regarding the policy statements and the policy strategies. The best practices in the Diaspora engagement of other countries including Ethiopia, Morocco, Senegal, Nigeria, India, Ireland, and Mexico were also shared with the participants by SLDA.

The topics discussed not limited to but included “Conduct study and establish Diaspora profile, establish and maintain effective communication channels and Diaspora policy, Diaspora counselor services, easing and harnessing remittances, Diaspora business and investment, human and technical transfer and volunteer work, Diaspora trust fund, Diaspora participation, creating stronger partnerships, networking, building mutual beneficial relationship with the Diaspora, Diaspora role in the campaign for recognition, philanthropy, programs in the tourism and culture and 2nd and 3rd generations of the Somaliland Diaspora”

The participants were also asked to recommend the suitable date for marking Somaliland National Diaspora Day for which SLDA shared related proposal and the feedback from other Diaspora members previously asked.

SLDA shall continue similar policy consultative meetings particilarly with the government institutions, the civil society and with all stakeholders to ensure developing a more useful Diaspora policy at national level.

Released by Somaliland Diaspora Agency

info@sldiaspora.org

Sept 11th 2017

Hargeisa, Republic of Somaliland