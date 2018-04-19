Somaliland:SL Police arrest King Bur Madow for Crimes against the State

By Goth Mohamed Goth

Somaliland Security forces tonight at about 8:30 PM apprehended the outspokenTraditional leader known as King Osman Aw Mahmud aka Boqor Buur Madow for crimes against the state.

Colonel Faisal Hesis Elmi , Somaliland Police spokesperson speaking to reporters at the said, “At 8:00 PM, Thursday night Somaliland police took into custody , the one known as King Osman Aw Mahmud aka Boqor Buur Madow for crimes against the state, while visiting the state of Puntland of the Federal Republic of Somaliland.

“King Osman Aw Mahmud aka Boqor Buur Madow will be arraigned in a court of law in the coming few days”, he stated.

Colonel Faisal Hesis Elmi , Somaliland Police spokesperson reminded fellow citizens that the law is equitable and anyone who violates the laws of the land or against sovereignty of the Republic of Somaliland in anyway or form shall face the full wrath of the law.”