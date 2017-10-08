Somaliland:SL Embassy in Addis Abba set on fire by arsonist

Share This





















By Goth Mohamed Goth

The premises housing Somaliland Embassy in Addis Abba, Ethiopian was set on fire Saturday evening by an arsonist stated Ambassador Ali Hussein Ismail “Ali Shombe” in his face book page.

The Somaliland envoy said that no one was injured in the fire and the Embassy compound incurred minimal damage thanks to, Ethiopian police and fire-fighters who arrived within minutes and contained the flames to the area surrounding the lower floor, Mr. Ali Shombe said.

Ethiopian Officials immediately increased security around the premise in wake of the attack, and police have stepped up their efforts with consistent patrol of the area. The Somaliland officials said he has been informed that one suspect is in custody but motive of the attack is still unclear at this time.

He further added that they will coordinate efforts with the security officials to forge onward with a full-scale investigation.