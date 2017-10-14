Somaliland:SL delegation Meet with Chechens Officials

Share This





















By Goth Mohamed Goth

A High level Somaliland delegation led by the Minister of State for Finance Hon Ahmed Hashi Abdi and other government officials are currently on a working visiting Grozny is the capital city of the Chechen Republic, Russia.

The Minister speaking on the meeting with the Chechens officials said, “On enhancing existing cooperation on matters regarding Diplomatic and trade.

He added, “We met with the Chechens Minister of foreign affairs and other top officials; we visited several universities in that country during our stay and we had the opportunity to discuss issues regarding Scholarships with them how they can accessible for Somaliland born Students.

Among those accompanying the Minister were Hon Abdifatah Said Ahmed and Hon Ahmed Abdi Kahin Member of Somaliland House of Representative.

The delegation will also visit Moscow, Russia in the coming day’s whereby they’re shall Russian officials .