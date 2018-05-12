Somaliland:SL deelegation meets with Swedish MPs

Somaliland delegation led by the deputy minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation Mr. Liibaan Yusuf Osman and the Mayor of Gabiley; Mr. Mahamed Aamiin, visited Sweden and met with senior Swedish Parliamentarians.

The delegation undertook a series of meetings with Swedish Parliament, discussed on strengthening the relationship between the two countries and cooperation on many fronts including Somaliland’s quest for international recognition, security and good governance. Discussions explored the possibility of increased Swedish development assistance and investment in Somaliland

Somaliland’s Representative to Sweden, Ambassador Zakariye Hassan Wacays was in attendance as well.

The Vice minister and his delegation thanked for the warm welcome and for the significant role played by the Swedish government in the development of Somaliland.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8kmI-p_3tNo&feature=youtu.be