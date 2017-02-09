Somaliland:SL congratulates H.E Mohamed Abdullahi Mohammed Farmajo upon his election as President

Share This





















By Goth Mohamed Goth

In a press statement released by the Presidential Spokesperson Eng. Hussein Deyr on the election of the New President Elect H.E Mohamed Abdullahi Mohammed Farmajo of the Federal Government of Somalia.

The government of the Republic of Somaliland welcomes the decision by honorable parliamentarians of to elect the new President of the federal government of Somalia H.E Mohamed Abdullahi Mohammed Farmajo , May God bless him in his job.

The Republic of Somaliland , at all time respect and upholds the good relations and the peaceful coexistence of the citizens of the two neighborly countries. We continue to support the ongoing peace building efforts and the search a long lasting solution to the political turmoil in Somalia.

On the other hand , the Republic of Somaliland is committed to promote and resumption of the stalled Somaliland and Somalia talks.

Therefore, for resumption of talks between the two countries to succeed , we urge the new President elected should refrain from taking the same path of his predecessor who embarked on the wrong footing which aimed to interfere and undermine peace and sovereignty of Somaliland. With due respect we urge President Farmajo to safeguard the peace and stability of his country and citizens by respecting shared interests of its Neighbors.

Therefore , we urge the new President elect that the Republic of Somaliland shall not bin any way or form be presented by some few self-serving individuals based in Mogadisho. It’s an insult to the name of the Republic of Somaliland to be presented by persons not appointed or without the mandate . The people of Somaliland can only be presented the President and Vice President of whom have the mandate or democratically elected or by the house of parliament who represent the will of the people.

Lastly but not the least , the Republic of Somaliland once again would like to inform President Farmajo that Somaliland is an independent country and not but of the regional entities which form part of the federal state of Somalia and also committed to present its case in every international forum to deliberate its national Aspirations.